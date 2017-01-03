TV Reboots Are All About Brand Awareness (Watch)

If you’ve ever wished that one of your favorite old TV shows would make a comeback, 2017 might just be your year.

There are several reboots of old shows planned, including “One Day at a Time,” “The Magic School Bus,” and maybe even “Will and Grace.” In addition, 2016 had its fair share of TV reboots, like “Gilmore Girls,” “MacGyver” and “Fuller House.” And some of those are slated to return for new seasons in 2017 as well.

So why the obsession with reboots? The answer is simple — brand awareness. Viewers are already familiar with these shows, characters and storylines. So it takes less explaining and convincing to get those viewers on board.

Of course, some might think that all of these reboots mean TV execs have gotten lazy or that nobody has any original ideas anymore. But even if a show isn’t critically acclaimed, it can be a success if enough people remember it fondly and choose to watch.

How Can You Use Brand Awareness in Your Marketing?

As a small business owner, you should also keep the power of brand awareness marketing in mind. Can you bring back an old favorite to appeal to nostalgic fans? If so, hop on the train to retro-ville and cash in on the memories while bringing joy to your customers.