Boxed Offers Bulk Shopping Online for Businesses

Cutting out the time it takes to actually go and buy your business supplies hasn’t been a reality until recently. But ordering your supplies from your PC or smartphone through a service called Boxed, can give you back hours you can devote to making your company better.

What is Boxed?

You can describe Boxed as the Costco or Sam’s Club of the digital world, except there is no membership fee and you don’t have to drive anywhere to get the things you need.

The company sells a curated list of bulk items across a wide range of products and delivers it to your home or office in one to two days. The first order ships free with a minimum purchase of $29, and future orders will also require a minimum purchase based on your location in order to get free shipping. If you don’t meet the minimum requirement, there will be a shipping cost, which again will depend on your location.

What Can You Order for Your Business?

It is important to note this is not an office supply company, however you will be able to get printing paper, pens, pencils, Post-it, scotch tape, Sharpies and more. You can also order cleaning supplies, snacks, cups, coffee and other supplies a business needs. This is in addition to groceries, beverage, bath and body, health and children’s products.

The Savings of Bulk Shopping Online

Checking the price on two items found on Boxed with Amazon reveals a considerable savings. For example, compare just two items available through the two services. First, 3M Post-it Notes Greener Notes are listed for $25.99 while the same product is offered for $19.99 from Boxed. Meanwhile, HP All-In-One Printing Paper is offered for $21.37 on Amazon while Boxed offers it for $7.99.

Boxed and the Future

The future of Boxed is looking bright as it continues to get rounds of funding in the tens of millions of dollars, with a total of $132M to date. If the company continues to deliver this type of price differential with the convenience of online shopping, it could be a choice worth exploring for your business needs.