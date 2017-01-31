50 Small Business Ideas for Infopreneurs

Infopreneurs are business owners who make money by selling information. Of course, information can come in many different forms. So there are plenty of different business ideas out there for those who want to make a living by selling their expertise. Here are 50 different business ideas for infopreneurs.

Business Ideas for Infopreneurs

Traditional Author

If you want to share information, writing a book can be a great way to pack a lot into a single product.

eBook Author

But you don’t have to go through a traditional publisher anymore. You can easily publish your own books online now and sell them as ebooks.

Expert Blogger

You can also start your own blog on a subject where you have a lot of expertise.

Niche Blogger

Or you can start a blog in a very specific niche and share information and commentary about just that specific subject.

Guest Blogger

If you’re well known in a specific niche or industry, you can also earn an income by offering your services as a guest blogger for other sites.

Podcaster

Podcasting is a great way to share information and expertise in an audio format.

Newsletter Writer

Or you can share your expertise with subscribers via an email newsletter.

Affiliate Marketer

Whether you have a blog, podcast, newsletter or other online venue, you can build a business by working with brands as an affiliate marketer that drives traffic to related websites.

YouTube Personality

You can also create your own YouTube channel or online videos where you share information and make money via advertising.

Public Speaker

If you prefer to share your expertise in person, you can make public speaking appearances at relevant events.

Niche Website Operator

You can also start a website in a specific niche and share information in formats other than traditional blog posts or podcasts.

Membership Site Owner

Or you can build a website and charge a membership fee for those who want to access specific parts of the site or receive other benefits like bonus content via email.

Social Media Influencer

You can also share your expertise or information via social media and build up your reputation as a social media influencer.

Social Media Manager

Though it’s also a service-based business, you can share your expertise through those services by working with businesses to manage their social media accounts.

Online Course Creator

For those who want to teach a specific skill or craft, you can create your own online courses and sell them to relevant customers.

Workbook Seller

Or you can create workbooks, worksheets or other informational downloads and sell them via a blog or website.

How-to Guide Creator

How-to guides can be another great way to share specific pieces of information. You can create your own and then sell them online or even make hard copies.

Magazine Publisher

Traditional print publications might not be as popular as they used to be. But you can still create your own magazines or similar publications and sell them to consumers.

Newspaper Publisher

Likewise, you can create a local or niche newspaper to sell information to consumers.

Freelance Blogger

Freelancing is another great way to sell your expertise in a specific subject. You can write for other websites or publications as a way to earn an income.

Ghost Blogger

Or you could create articles or blog posts and sell them to websites for them to publish under their own names.

Copywriter

Copywriters can specialize in a variety of different content formats. You can build your own business writing anything from advertisements to product descriptions.

Coach

Or you could work with clients on a more personal level as a coach in a specific field or niche, either in person or online.

Consultant

Consultants are similar to coaches, but can help people or businesses deal with more specific issues.

Forum Moderator

If you want to build an info business online, you can create an online forum where you and members of your community can share information.

Community Leader

Or you can start a community based business either in person or online and make money through events or membership.

Directory Site Operator

You can also create a website specifically to list a specific type of information. You can then charge businesses or individuals to be listed on your site.

Industry Thought Leader

If you’re able to build expertise in a specific industry, you can come to be known as a thought leader and earn an income through anything from training sessions to speaking engagements.

Printables Seller

There are a variety of different printable products you can sell online through downloads, from in-depth guides to simple informational posters.

Webinar Host

Webinars are quick online informational events where you can share your expertise with a wide audience over video.

Workshop Host

Or you could host in-person workshops and charge an admission fee to interested consumers.

Tutor

If you want to share your expertise on a one-on-one level, you can start a business as a tutor specializing in a particular subject.

Class Instructor

Or you can start a larger class teaching anything from dance to SAT-prep.

Conference Organizer

If you want to share information via conferences or events, you can start your own and then make sure you have great speakers and info for your attendees.

Mobile App Seller

Mobile apps can also help you share information with mobile consumers. You can develop your own and then sell it or make money via in-app purchases or ads.

Financial Advisor

If you’re knowledgeable about finances, you can serve as an advisor for individuals or businesses to share your expertise in exchange for a fee.

Researcher

You can also sell information in the form of research on specific subjects requested by your clients.

Editor

Editors might not always share their own personal expertise in their work. But they can add helpful insights for writers in a variety of different formats.

Professional Trainer

If you work in an industry that requires a specific form of training, you can build a business by offering that specific training to businesses that want to outsource that part of their business.

E-Library Creator

You can also collect information from various sources and create your own e-library as a way to make finding information easier for people.

Business Plan Service Operator

For business experts, you can offer your services as a business plan writer or consultant as a way to share your expertise with new entrepreneurs.

Marketing Service Operator

You can also provide content marketing and other marketing informational products or services to businesses.

Press Release Service Operator

Or you can provide a service where you write press releases for businesses to share their information with media outlets and more.

Brochure Creator

You can also create brochures and other smaller form informational content for business clients.

Direct Mail Creator

Or you could start a service where you write or create direct mail campaigns to share information about businesses or causes.

Translator

If you know more than one language, you can also help to translate informational documents and other materials.

Short Story Writer

Writers who don’t want to write full length books or short blog posts could also potentially build a business by writing and selling short stories.

Personal Trainer

For fitness minded entrepreneurs who want to share expertise with individual clients, personal training can be a great business idea.

Fitness Instructor

Or you could hold larger classes where you share your expertise with multiple people at once.

Meal Planning Service Provider

If your expertise lies more in the realm of dieting, you can also create and sell meal plans for clients who need help coming up with a personalized plan.