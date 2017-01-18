20 Chicken Franchises to Conquer Chick-Fil-A

The chicken franchise business is exploding. Chick-Fil-A has established itself as the top brand in this space, surpassing even KFC. And it’s becoming so popular that the segment as a whole has become major competition for other fast food restaurants like McDonald’s.

If you’re interested in getting involved in this growing segment of the franchise industry, there are plenty of options for you to consider. Here are 20 different chicken franchises to take on Chick-Fil-A.

Check Out These Chicken Franchises

KFC

Despite being eclipsed by Chick-Fil-A, KFC remains probably the most recognizable name in the chicken franchise game. To get started, you’ll need at least $1.5 million in total net worth, with $750,000 in liquid assets. But you get to benefit from the nationwide marketing campaigns and strong brand recognition the company has cultivated.

Popeyes

Popeyes is a brand known for its southern style chicken and side dish options. The company requires a $35,000 franchise fee and $12,500 development fee up front, with a five percent royalty fee and four percent marketing fee going forward.

El Pollo Loco

If you’re looking for more of a southwest fare for your franchise opportunity, El Pollo Loco might be the right choice for you. The average initial investment is between $900,000 and $1,755,000. And the company provides support with real estate, training, marketing and more.

Church’s Chicken

Church’s Chicken has made over $1.2 million in system-wide sales, making it one of the most popular chicken franchise options out there. The company also provides ongoing support to franchisees, including training and marketing services.

Boston Market

Boston Market is a franchise that offers rotisserie chicken and other specialty items. And the company is open to franchise opportunities in both traditional and non-traditional locations.

Bojangles’

It’s Bo time! Specializing in chicken and biscuits, Bojangles’ requires a $25,000 franchise fee and a total net worth of over $1 million to get started. The company offers opportunities for both single and multi-unit franchises and provides support in several areas in exchange for a four percent royalty fee.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s is a chicken restaurant with locations throughout Georgia and parts of the southeast. And it’s looking to expand even further into new territories. Potential franchisees need to have a collective net worth of at least $1 million to be considered.

Wingstop

Wingstop is a dine-in and carryout restaurant that specializes in chicken wings. The company is looking for franchisees who are able to open at least three locations. And a net worth of at least $1.2 million is required.

Bush’s Chicken

Bush’s Chicken is a restaurant chain looking to expand in select states across the U.S. If you have restaurant experience and a strong business plan, you can get more information about the opportunity from Bush’s.

Chester’s Chicken

Specializing in fried chicken dishes, Chester’s offers franchise opportunities for various location types, including convenience stores, supermarkets and more. The up-front costs can vary based on the type of location. But the company provides support and nationwide brand recognition.

Brewster’s Chicken

Offering chicken sandwiches and similar menu items, Brewster’s Chicken is a restaurant chain that offers relatively inexpensive opportunities. Some start as low as $175,000 for the initial investment.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is a popular restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and more. Though the company isn’t currently accepting new franchisees in the U.S., it does have some international opportunities available.

East Coast Wings + Grill

Launched in North Carolina in 1995, East Coast Wings + Grill is a restaurant chain that is currently accepting new franchisees in select states throughout the U.S. The initial franchise fee is $40,000. And the total initial investment can range from $655,875 to $1,005,974.

Golden Chick

Golden Chick is a brand that has been around for more than 50 years. As a franchisee, you’ll get access to the company’s proprietary recipes, as well as site selection assistance, marketing and field support.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

This restaurant chain is known for its chicken wings and full menu. Hurricane Grill + Wings has had positive comp sales for seven years in a row and currently has 80 restaurants either open or under construction in 15 states.

The Chickery

The Chickery specializes in chicken dishes that use fresh ingredients. A Canadian franchise, the Chickery’s locations are currently mostly around Toronto. But the company is expanding into U.S. markets and beyond as well.

Wow Cafe

With chicken wings as one of its main menu items, Wow Cafe offers a solid franchise opportunity for those looking to enter the chicken business. The company lets franchisees customize their menus and offers different models ranging from full service restaurants to food trucks.

Wings Etc.

Wings Etc. is a sports bar franchise with wings as one of the main attractions. The company offers operational training and field support to franchisees. And the fees are competitive for the industry, with a $34,500 franchise fee and five percent royalty fee.

Bonchon Chicken

With Asian inspired flavors and franchise locations in countries around the world, Bonchon Chicken gives franchisees a more international option. It costs between $300,000 and $750,000 to get started, depending on a number of different factors.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Since 1966, Lee’s has been providing chicken to consumers in the U.S. For franchisees, the company provides operational support, management training and volume pricing.