Small Business Trends
January 11, 2017

Why This Popular Candy Brand Is Selling Dog Food (Watch)

by In Economy 0
0
Shares
|
86
2
Print This Article
4
Email this Article

0
Shares
86
2
4
Email this Article Print This Article

You probably know Mars Inc. as the maker of popular candy like M&M’s and Snickers. But the company actually makes more money from your pets than from your sweet tooth.

The candy giant recently announced its acquisition of VCA, a network of veterinary hospitals and doggy day cares. And this isn’t its first foray into the pet business either. Mars Inc. already owns Pedigree and Iams brands, along with over 1,000 veterinary clinics.

This might seem like a strange combination of product and service offerings. But when you think about changing consumer trends, it actually makes a lot of sense. Consumers are becoming more health conscious, and thus less interested in spending tons of money on sugary treats. And people are also becoming increasingly concerned about the wellbeing of their pets. So they’re willing to spend on them like they would any other member of the family.

Consumer Trends Drive This Diversification Strategy

Mars Inc. didn’t just shift from selling candy to selling dog food overnight. The company appears to have moved slowly as it keeps an eye on changing trends among consumers. And other businesses that might be working in changing industries could learn a valuable lesson from this slow business evolution.

Mars Photo via Shutterstock

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!