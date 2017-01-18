Discord Offers Potential Business Collaboration Features — at No Cost!

Even though Discord was created to give gamers a highly-secure all-in-one voice and text chat app for free, it can easily be applied for business use to enable collaboration.

Setting up Discord, the Free Collaboration Tool

In as little as 10 seconds, you can set up Discord if you choose to run it on your browser. If you want better performance and more functionality, you can download it on your Windows or OSX computer. Once you have it on your device, you create what are called “Servers” to bring all of your team in so you can communicate and share information.

Creating a Server

You create a server by clicking the “+” button in your dashboard, which is located in the left side column. You then name the Server, choose your region, and click create. You can create as many Servers as you want, which is a great option to keep your different business communications separate.

Inviting Users to Your Server

Inviting people to your Server lets you text chat and talk to them for free. All you have to do is open the Server of your choice and click the icon that says Instant Invite. An invite code is generated, which you can send to as many people as you want. This can be a permanent invite or it can expire in 30 minutes.

Setting Permissions

After inviting the people you want to your Server, it is important to set permissions. This assigns roles to users with a hierarchy so the information and conversations you have are protected. Under the server settings menu, you can create roles and assign permission to the roles with different parameters for each member.

Discord is loaded with features, including IP and DDoS protection. And although it was not created for business application, there is no reason why you shouldn’t use it for that purpose. After all, it is free.