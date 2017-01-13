Nintendo Announces New Gaming Console With a Unique Mobile Twist (Watch)

Nintendo just unveiled some major details about its newest console, slated for a release date of March 3. The Nintendo Switch is unlike anything you’ve seen from other gaming companies before — because it lets users play games both on their TVs and on the go.

Costing about $300, the console can hook up to your TV like a traditional gaming device. But then there’s a detachable mobile screen that you can take with you and play the same games using a touch screen. And the mobile version has between 2.5 and 6 hours of battery life, depending on how you use it.

Customer Expectations Driving the Latest Gaming Industry Trends

This release is part of a major shift in the gaming industry, and in the business world as a whole. Everything is going mobile. But consumers don’t just want a lesser version of their games or other activities. They want full-featured experiences that they can take with them.

The Nintendo Switch is still over a month away from its scheduled release date. So it remains to be seen whether or not the actual experience is going to be satisfactory for an increasingly mobile base of customers. But the idea is innovative and in keeping with the changing business landscape.