50 Small Businesses to Start in Your Garage

You don’t need a fancy office to start a successful small business. In fact, if the story of Apple Computers is any indication – you can start a very successful business right from your own garage.

Though you might need to check your local zoning codes to see if a garage business is a possibility for you, there are plenty of different business options for entrepreneurs looking to start their own businesses from this type of space. Here are 50 businesses you can start right from your own garage.

Garage Based Business Ideas

Car Detailing

Your garage can be the perfect place to start a business where you work on cars. And if you’re not a trained mechanic, you can still start a business where you clean and detail vehicles for clients.

Auto Mechanic

But if you are a trained mechanic, you can also run a repair shop out of your garage.

Bicycle Repair

For those who want to work on smaller modes of transportation, a bicycle repair shop is another business you can start in your own garage.

Computer Repair

You could also set up a computer workshop where you provide repair services to customers who could use some tech support.

Smartphone Repair

As smartphones and other devices become more popular, more people are also in need of repair services for those gadgets as well.

Tech Refurbishing

Or you could take some of those tech devices that are older or don’t work anymore and refurbish them so that they’re ready for sale again.

Laundry Service

If you have laundry facilities in your garage, you could start your own service where you offer to wash and dry clothing and other items for customers.

Pet Groomer

For those who want to spend time with furry friends, you could set up a grooming station in your garage and let pet owners bring their dogs and cats to you.

Dog Trainer

Or you could set up a business where you train dogs to do tricks or listen to certain commands.

eCommerce Reseller

If you want to start an online business, you can use your garage as an office and a place to store goods that you sell on ecommerce sites like eBay or Amazon.

eCommerce Fulfillment Service

You could also focus on providing fulfillment and shipping services for other ecommerce businesses, using your garage as a warehouse.

Greeting Card Designer

If you want to start a more creative business, you could set up a greeting card making station in your garage and then sell your goods online.

Antique Seller

Or you could use your garage as a place to store antiques that you purchase and then resell online or in person.

Assembly Service

Since so many consumers have trouble assembling furniture, tech devices and other purchases, you could use your garage as a place where you provide assembly services for a variety of different products.

Recycling Service

You could also start your own recycling service where you collect various recyclable goods and then organize them in your garage so that you can dispose of them properly.

Craft Classes

If you have a craft or trade that you’re skilled in, you could set up a teaching station in your garage and invite students to classes where you demonstrate your craft.

Tutor

Or you could opt for one-on-one classes where you tutor students in various subjects.

Online Course Creator

You could also create your own classes and sell them online from an office in your garage.

Virtual Assistant

If working online is your preference, you could also set up a garage office and work as a virtual assistant, helping business clients with various tasks.

Bookkeeper

For the financially minded entrepreneurs, you could also start an online bookkeeping or accounting business.

Blogger

If your talents lie more in the realm of writing, you could start your own blog out of your garage office.

Freelance Writer

Or you could offer your writing talents to other blogs or businesses on a freelance basis.

Social Media Manager

For the social media conscious entrepreneurs, you can also start a business where you manage various social accounts for business clients.

Photographer

Though you might need to leave your garage to actually capture photographs, you could set up an editing station in your garage and use it to build a photography business.

Personal Trainer

For entrepreneurs who specialize in fitness, you could set up a workout space in your garage and then invite personal training clients to your space.

Yoga Instructor

Or you could offer Yoga classes where you invite even more fitness students to your garage space.

Dance Instructor

You could also offer classes for children or adults where you teach various styles of dance out of your garage.

Music Teacher

Or you could offer private music lessons to those who want to learn an instrument or receive voice lessons.

Furniture Upcycler

Skilled craftsmen could also use garage spaces for storing old furniture items and then giving them new life with new materials and updates.

Web Designer

If you are skilled in web design, you could also set up your own garage office where you design websites for business clients.

Graphic Designer

Or you could start a business where you offer to design logos and other graphics for clients.

Ebook Author

If you are interested in writing a book, you can easily set up your own garage space and write and publish your work online.

Resume Writing Service

You could also offer to write or edit resumes or cover letters for job-seeking customers.

Soap Maker

For those interested in making their own handmade products, a garage can be a great place to set up a soap making station.

Candle Maker

Likewise, you could set up a space where you make your own candles to sell online or in local stores.

Jewelry Designer

You could also create your own jewelry items in your garage and then sell those items through a number of different outlets.

T-shirt Designer

Or you could upload your designs to online platforms like RedBubble and CafePress and then sell them on t-shirts and other items.

Clothing Designer

You could also get more in-depth and actually design and manufacture your own clothing line out of your garage.

Toy Maker

Or you could make handmade toys and sell them online or in local shops.

Custom Framing

You could also create more of a custom service, where you offer to frame various items for customers in unique ways.

Massage Therapy

If you’re trained in massage therapy, you could set up your own massage station in your garage.

Clothing Alterations

Or you could have clients bring or send you their clothing items for tailoring or alterations.

Data Entry

For those looking for a simple way to make money online, you could set up a garage office space and offer to perform data entry tasks for business clients.

App Developer

If you’re knowledgeable about mobile technology, you could also start your own app development business where you create mobile apps for businesses or other clients.

Software Developer

Or you could develop more in-depth software programs for clients or to sell on your own.

Business Coach

You could also use your business knowledge to help other entrepreneurs succeed by starting an online coaching business out of your garage.

Carpenter

If you’re a skilled woodworker, you could also set up a workspace in your garage and use it to build wood items or work on custom projects for customers.

Barber

You could also start your own barber or hairdresser business in your garage space.

Florist

Or you could use your garage as a place to create various floral designs to sell to customers.

Car Flipping

If you have the capital to purchase vehicles for your business, you could also use your garage as a place to perform maintenance and updates so that you can later sell those cars at a profit.