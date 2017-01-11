50 Green Franchise Opportunities for the New Year

Franchise businesses are going green.

Joel Libava of The Franchise King wrote in a recent post, “We are in the early stages of franchise concepts becoming more conscious of how they affect the world around them, and how they can start becoming part of the solution. After all, more than 50 percent of all service and retail dollars spent in the US come from franchised businesses.”

So if you’re looking to break into the franchise business in the new year, but want to make sure it’s an environmentally friendly opportunity, you’re in luck. Here are 50 green franchise opportunities for you to consider in 2017.

Consider These Green Franchise Opportunities

USA Solar Store

USA Solar Store is a business that sells solar powered products and other energy efficient items. You can get involved through a licensing program that involves lower startup costs than traditional franchises.

Dr. Energy Saver

Want to help people save energy in their homes while lowering their heating and cooling costs? Then a Dr. Energy Saver franchise might be the right opportunity for you. Through local franchisees, the company installs energy upgrades for homeowners.

Green Home Solutions

Green Home Solutions is another franchise business that provides energy audits and other services that can help homeowners make their spaces more environmentally friendly.

Pono Home

You can also provide a number of different consultation services to homeowners with a franchise opportunity through Pono Home.

JunkAway

What’s more green than removing waste? JunkAway is a junk removal business that offers franchise opportunities to those who want to help homeowners and businesses dispose of their junk in a responsible way.

Junkluggers

JunkLuggers is another trash removal and recycling franchise opportunity. The company handles various levels of junk removal and even moving services.

Earthwise Pet

If you’re looking for a franchise opportunity where you can work with animals, Earthwise Pet is a business that provides pet supplies along with washing and grooming services. And the company uses eco-friendly products as well.

Pet Wants

You might also consider a Pet Wants franchise. This business creates fresh, natural pet food and delivers it to customers regularly.

Filta

Filta is a franchise business that provides environmental kitchen solutions to help people and businesses use less energy for things like food preparation and refrigeration.

Solar Universe

Solar Universe offers a franchise opportunity for those who want to help property owners utilize solar power in a way that seamlessly connects to their homes.

SuperGreen Solutions

You can also help homeowners go green by offering consulting services and more through a franchise with SuperGreen Solutions.

UFood Grill

If you’re looking for a franchise opportunity in the restaurant industry, UFood Grill is a fast casual restaurant chain that specializes in serving foods with healthy and organic ingredients.

Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys is another restaurant franchise that specializes in serving farm-to-table options that are better for your health and the environment.

Ambit Energy

Ambit Energy is a consultancy business that helps people save money on their energy bills and use fewer resources on a regular basis.

Maid Brigade

If you’re interested in starting your own house cleaning franchise, Maid Brigade offers a green option. The company uses environmentally friendly supplies instead of traditional cleaning products.

ECOMAIDS

ECOMAIDS is another home cleaning business that specializes in using environmentally friendly products and cleaning methods.

OpenWorks

For more of a commercial cleaning and janitorial business, there’s OpenWorks. This franchise company also uses eco-friendly cleaning products.

Chem-Dry

Chem-Dry is a carpet cleaning franchise business that uses relatively environmentally friendly materials and methods.

Oxymagic

Oxymagic provides another opportunity for a green cleaning franchise. The company uses an exclusive carpet cleaning system that’s more green than some other carpet cleaners.

Budget Blinds

Quality window coverings can help people save money on electricity and conserve energy. And you can offer those items through a franchise with Budget Blinds.

Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is another franchise opportunity that lets you provide energy-saving window coverings to consumers.

Cartridge World

Cartridge World is a franchise business that sells ink and toner. And it also refills ink cartridges to help consumers use fewer resources.

Minuteman Press

Minuteman Press is another printing business that recycles a lot of its materials and also uses ink supplies that are less harmful to the environment.

NaturaLawn

If you want to work outside and help people care for their lawns and outdoor spaces, NaturaLawn of America is a franchise business that specializes in organic based lawn care.

Lawn Doctor

Lawn Doctor is another franchise business that offers green lawn and landscaping services to homeowners.

Clean Air Lawn Care

In addition, Clean Air Lawn Care uses solar powered lawn mowers and equipment to cut down on the resources needed even more.

Turfscape

Or you could decide to ditch the lawn altogether to save water and other resources. Turfscape offers an eco-friendly synthetic solution to traditional lawns and plant life.

The Body Deli

The Body Deli is a retail franchise that sells natural and organic skincare options, along with a selection of other beauty products.

Digital Doc

Electronics like cell phones and other mobile devices aren’t exactly eco-friendly to produce. So if you can help people simply fix their old devices instead of buying new ones, you can help the environment through your business. Digital Doc provides tech repair services like fixing broken smartphones.

uBreakiFix

uBreakiFix is another franchise business that offers cell phone repair and similar services.

Hood Guyz

Hood Guyz is a specialized franchise that provides hood cleaning services to restaurants, which leads to cleaner foods and equipment that lasts longer.

Hoodz

Hoodz also provides kitchen exhaust cleaning and similar services to improve air quality in homes and businesses.

Hygienitech Systems

Cleaning mattresses and upholstery is another process that often uses harsh chemicals and other non-environmentally friendly materials. But Hygienitech Systems uses a green approach to this type of cleaning.

Express Laundry

Express Laundry is a turnkey laundry franchise that offers a number of different laundry services using energy efficient equipment.

Schneider Shrub and Tree Care

Trees, shrubs and other plant life are essential to the environment. And Schneider Shrub and Tree Care provides services to protect those resources for home and property owners.

Honest-1 Auto Care

Honest-1 Auto Care is an automotive franchise business that prides itself on having ethical business practices. That includes using environmentally friendly supplies and practices where possible.

Mosquito Squad

You can help people keep their yards and outdoor spaces pest-free with a Mosquito Squad franchise. The company uses less harmful materials to eliminate mosquitos and ticks.

911 Restoration

Restoration practices like mold removal and fixing water damage can help consumers use less materials for their homes and other possessions. And 911 Restoration is a franchise business that provides a number of different restoration services.

Renew Crew

You can also provide more specific services like pressure washing for windows and homes. Renew Crew is a cleaning and sealing franchises that provides a variety of services for homeowners, all while using eco-friendly materials.

BeBalanced Centers

BeBalanced is a weight loss and hormone balancing franchise business that focuses on helping women lose weight and treat other hormone related symptoms in a healthy and natural way.

ProCal Stone

If you want to get into the home remodeling business, ProCal Stone is a business that offers sprayed limestone coating for home interiors and exteriors. It’s a process that re-uses some materials in a new way to protect homes.

CertaPro Painters

You can also start a home painting business with a CertaPro franchise, which uses safe and relatively eco-friendly products.

DetailXPerts

DetailXPerts is a auto washing and detailing franchise business that also uses eco-friendly materials when possible.

The BBQ Cleaner

You can also start a franchise that helps people keep their barbecue grills clean and safe, while also remaining eco-friendly. The BBQ Cleaner is a franchise business that actually lets you add on the offering to an existing business model.

Gro-O

Gro-O is a business that focuses on helping people grow organic produce. The group has a membership program with different levels available.

Andy’s Sprinkler

Andy’s is a franchise business that provides sprinklers, drainage and lighting solutions so that people can care for their lawn and other plant life efficiently.

Juicity Vapor

Vaping is a growing niche. And while not solely focused on helping the environment, franchises like Juicity Vapor can potentially help people stop smoking.

Trikke

Trikke is a manufacturer of unique carving vehicles. You can become an authorized dealer and sell a variety of the brand’s offerings, including electric models.

The UPS Store

By owning your own UPS Store, you can work with a company that strives to be environmentally friendly through the use of hybrid delivery trucks and similar technology used in other aspects of the business.

Uptown Cheapskate

Uptown Cheapskate is a secondhand store that offers franchising opportunities. You can open your own location and help people save money while also recycling clothing and similar items to reduce waste and give new life to old items.