Grow Your Tech Business With the Help of This Upcoming Toronto Biz Event

Want to use technology to further your business goals in 2017?
Whether you want to build an app, integrate innovative new tech features into your existing offerings or just network with like-minded entrepreneurs, you might benefit from attending TECHSPO Toronto 2017.
The two-day technology expo features developers, tech brands, designers, marketers and more, and takes place in Toronto in May.
You can read more about TECHSPO and other conferences that might be of interest to your business in the Featured Events section. Then check out even more potential items to add to your small business calendar in 2017 in the extended list below.
To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
SYMPOSIA Conference for Women Entrepreneurs
January 27, 2017, San Francisco, Calif.
Skyrocket your business with two days of inspiration and lessons learned from 7 powerful women entrepreneurs who have found the courage to follow their dreams and build 7+ figure businesses with perseverance, determination and grit! #symposia2017
EntreLeadership 1-Day
April 11, 2017, Los Angeles, Calif.
Grow yourself, your team & your profits! At EntreLeadership 1-Day, you will learn the six essentials of business: leadership, people, money, time, team, and higher calling. Dave Ramsey will be joined by business experts Chris Hogan & Christy Wright.
Discount Code
SMALLBIZ10 ($10 off)
TECHSPO Toronto 2017
May 18, 2017, Toronto, Ontario
TECHSPO Toronto 2017 is a 2-day technology expo which takes place at the Toronto Marriott Eaton Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario. TECHSPO Toronto brings together developers, brands, marketers, technology providers, designers, innovators and evangelists looking to set the pace in our advanced world of technology. TECHSPO Toronto 2017 promises to be better than ever and we’re excited to see all the amazing tech companies and talent that will be joining.
Secret Knock
May 22, 2017, Los Angeles, Calif.
Secret Knock is going to be the single greatest event for the top entrepreneurs and action-takers in the world to connect, share ideas, and help take each other to the next level. Each of the attendees have believed in themselves enough to get to where they are, and they are not stopping now. Secure your application for one of the few spots left at the Secret Knock.
Sales World 2017
November 08, 2017, Online
Sales World 2017 takes place November 8th to 9th, 2017, Online; Live and On Demand. It is the largest Sales Industry Event in the World and will be attended by over 10,000 Sales Professionals. It’s the one sales event you can’t afford to miss!
DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference
November 14, 2017, Online
DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.
More Events
- Startup Institute New York: Build a Career You Love
January 10, 2017, New York, N.Y.
- SEO Bootcamp
January 11, 2017, Dallas, Texas
- Business Lunch, Learn & Networking Event (Elmsford, NY)
January 12, 2017, Elmsford , N.Y.
- Hit The Ground Running in 2017: Business Networking For Professional Success
January 17, 2017, Online
- Business Networking For Professional Success
January 17, 2017, New York City, N.Y.
- Bootstrappers Breakfast: Charles Hattemer on Scaling OneRent
January 17, 2017, Sunnyvale, Calif.
- Small Business Expo 2017 – Dallas
January 18, 2017, Dallas, Texas
- East Meets West
January 19, 2017, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Startup Institute New York: Build a Career You Love
January 24, 2017, New York, N.Y.
- PATCA Consultants Networking Lunch-South Bay
January 24, 2017, Sunnyvale, Calif.
- Start or Grow Your Business with Enterprise Toronto
January 25, 2017, Toronto, Canada
- Boston: Build A Career You Love
January 26, 2017, Boston, Mass.
- DisruptHR New York January 2017
January 26, 2017, New York, N.Y.
- Chief Customer Officer USA 2017
January 30, 2017, Miami, Fla.
- Legalweek, The Experience
January 31, 2017, New York, N.Y.
- Fireside Chat w/ Angela and Ethan Stowell, Founders (Ethan Stowell Restaurants)
January 31, 2017, Seattle, Wash.
- Bootstrapper Breakfast, Steven Kim: Deep Work Doubles Productivity
February 01, 2017, San Francisco, Calif.
- Webinar on How to Document Employee Discussions and Why that is Important
February 07, 2017, Online
- Your Organization’s Culture: If You Don’t Get It Right, Nothing Else Matters
February 08, 2017, Online
- Impact Investing
February 15, 2017, New York, N.Y.
More Contests
- VetSmallBiz Growth Challenge
March 03, 2017, Atlanta , Ga.
- Small Business Expo 2017 – Houston
October 19, 2017, Online
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends and SmallBizTechnology.
Canadian flag photo via Shutterstock