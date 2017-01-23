HappyFox Introduces Help Desk and Chat Software for Your Business Website

Digital technology has changed the way customer service is being delivered. Customers have access to your website 24/7 and often expect your customer service respond on that same timetable. HappyFox help desk software works to make this possible with what the company says are affordable solutions. They are designed to make small businesses available for customers on smartphone or PC to deliver superior customer service and experience.

HappyFox just recently added chat software to go along with its help desk after a successful beta launch.

A Look At What HappyFox Offers

HappyFox Help Desk

The help desk software supports a ticket system, self-service knowledge base and community forums and imports email, web, chat and phone requests. The cloud-based mobile ready system can be deployed in days instead of the weeks or months it could take to deploy competing systems, the company claims.

HappyFox says its system allows businesses to respond to support tickets immediately but also to have predefined responses for standard questions, assigning queries to the right staff, and escalating issues when it is required.

HappyFox claims its software customizes to your preferences and the needs of your business with data protection that uses SSL security and supports up to 35 languages. The pricing starts at $29 per month per staff member with unlimited tickets, smart business rules, knowledge base, rich text formatting in tickets and iOS and Android apps. Two additional tiers start at $49 and $69 with more features designed for larger companies.

HappyFox Chat

HappyFox says its chat software is designed t be simple and fast, while at the same time providing powerful live chat capabilities. You can add this feature to your website and respond to chats no matter where you are on native applications for Mac, Windows and mobile to give your customers immediate service, the company says.

Once a chat is initiated, the HappyFox platform brings the history of the customer onto the dashboard in a snapshot without requiring search for the information in another window. The platform also integrates 25 popular apps, with more on the way, allowing access right within the chat window.

You can try HappyFox Chat for a 14 day trial without a credit card. Then, if you want to continue, the service starts at $14.99 per month per agent. There are also plans for $29.99, $49.99, and $99.99 versions with added features.

It’s true even HappyFox’s lowest priced options may be too steep for some small businesses on a tight budget. But for those that can afford it, the service offers an option to meet customer expectations.

Solutions like HappyFox make it is easier and more affordable for businesses of any size to be available when customers want answers.