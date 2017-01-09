New Honor 6X Phone Sports Dual Lens Camera, Low Price

Media capability is one of the biggest selling features for a smartphone these days, and the new Honor 6X didn’t disappoint on these specs at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

The “double or nothing” motto being used in the campaign applies to the rear dual-lens camera of the Honor 6X, one of the many premium specs the Huawei (SHE:002502) phone provides at only $249.99.

The Honor brand is making a name for itself with high quality phones at reasonable prices compared to the leading brands. The Honor 8, which was released in August of 2016 boasted considerable features at under $400.

The 6X also has some impressive features for the price, according to company specs. The dual-lens camera has a wide aperture range (F/0.95-F/16), with 12MP and 2MP cameras that take images by combining composition and depth of field information for quality images.

The other standout feature is the battery. AT 3340 mAh, the company claims the 6X can provide 2.15 days of usage and 1.54 days of heavy usage on a single full charge. This translates to 11.5 hours of video, 70 hours of music, or up to 8 hours of gaming.

Some of the specs at a glance:

Display: 5.5-inch, FHD (1920×1080)

CPU: Huawei Kirin 655 Octa-core (4x 2.1GHz A53, 4x 1.7GHz A53)

RAM: 3GB/4GB (64GB model)

Storage: 32GB or 64GB, plus microSD expansion

Camera: 12MP and 2MP dual rear-facing cameras f/0.95 to f/16, 8MP selfie camera

Video Recording: 720P/1080P full HD video recording and video playback

Networking: 802.11 Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.1

Battery: 3000mAh

Ports: Micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-sim

OS: Android 6 Marshmallow with Emotion UI 4.1

For small business looking for an affordable phone with all the features, the Honor 6X might be a consideration. You will be able to collaborate and conference with voice, video and data. The one drawback may be the OS, which doesn’t include Android 7.0 (Nougat), but the company says it is going to upgrade.

The Honor 6X is available in gray, gold, and silver and it will cost you $200 in the US, after a $50 rebate. You can get it at HiHonor.com, Amazon, and BestBuy.