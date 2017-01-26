Sourcing products to sell on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is somewhat different than looking for products to sell on eBay and similar auction websites. You need to start thinking along the lines of selling products at a retail store more so than just selling used items one or a few at a time.

So how can one source products to sell competitively on one of the largest eCommerce sites in the world? Well, there is no one answer to this question. It all depends on the type of products you want to sell. Your own preference for the kind of eCommerce business you want to build and your customers’ preferences also come into play.

However, there are a few tricks that can help you get started.

How to Source Products to Sell on Amazon

Sourcing Products Overseas

With the world so connected now thanks to the internet, you no longer have to physically go to China, India or Japan to source merchandise from overseas.

Of course, large retailers have been selling products manufactured overseas for years to keep prices low. But today there are a couple of online wholesalers that you can source your products from, and one of the best known of these is Alibaba.com.

This giant online marketplace functions more or less like an Amazon for wholesalers. From the website you can get a variety of products that you can order and have shipped to your preferred destination. As you do this, make sure you search for unique products that are also in high demand so they will quickly sell on your Amazon Store.

Use Google for Your Sourcing

While sourcing products overseas is one option, there are some particular products like supplements that you may want to order domestically. The U.S. has tough FDA regulations so it is wiser to source these kinds of products from approved and compliant suppliers right here at home. If you are, for instance, interested in selling Vitamin C, just search Google for “Vitamin C Private label suppliers.” “Private label” simply means that the supplier will customize your products with your message and logo after your purchase. This gives you the ability to customize products to make direct connections with your customers — and hopefully generate followup orders.

What’s Next?

Once you’ve ordered your products and are ready to sell look into Amazon’s FBA service to handle the fulfillment side of your eCommerce business with ease.

The FBA service allows you to pre-emptively send and store your products in one of Amazon’s many fulfillment centers. The benefit: every time a customer orders a product from your Amazon store, Amazon takes care of the packing, shipping and customer service on your behalf. Pretty cool, right?

Next focus on marketing your products on the eCommerce giant’s massive website being sure to research how to get a good rank on Amazon.

Potential Trouble on the Horizon

But today the burgeoning business opportunities as an Amazon seller may be threatened. Some are questioning whether the incoming administration of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump could make things tougher for eCommerce sellers.

The best answer is — probably. Trump has vowed to place a tariff on all Chinese imports as part of an economic stimulus plan. If this happens then importing products for your eCommerce store could become super expensive.

The question is whether more fair trade oriented Republicans in Congress might block that move. But for now, it’s best to focus on getting your business started while watching and waiting to see how the new policies shake out.