Giant HP Screen With Pop-up Camera May Be Too Pricey for Small Businesses

The new generation of personal computers are not only beautifully designed, but they come packed with some great components. And the new HP (NYSE:HPQ) Envy Curved AiO 34 that was just unveiled at CES 2017 more than delivers in terms of looks and specs.

A Peek at the HP Envy Curved All-In-One Desktop 34

The AiO 34 is striking. The full setup only has the keyboard, mouse and a floating curved screen that is held with a single bar to the base. This is minimalist design at its best.

The 34″ curved 3440×1440 IPS 4K screen is only 16.9 mm thick, and it has a micro-edge display that packs more screen area into a smaller footprint. And the HP privacy IR camera and microphone are designed to pop only when they are being used from the top of the screen.

The base, which runs almost the entire width of the screen, houses everything for the Envy. That includes either a Core i5 or Core i7 quad-core Kaby Lake processor and different memory, storage and discreet graphics configurations. You can get: up to 16GB of DDR4/2133 RAM; 1TB SSHD, 256 GB SSD plus 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD plus 2TB HDD; and an AMD Radeon RX 460 or Nvidia GTX 950MX graphics cards.

The simplicity in design extends to the base, with an audio dial that lets you control the Bang & Olufsen speakers and a wireless charger for your portable devices. And when it comes to ports, the Envy is very generous, giving you 4 USB 3.0 Type A and one USB Type C connections with Thunderbolt 3 support along with both HDMI-in and –out.

This is an all-in-one computer that is loaded, and the price, which will start at $1,730, reflects that fact. For small businesses in the creative and design field, the price can be justified, but for regular communications and day to day computing needs, there are more affordable options.