Small Business Trends
January 27, 2017

This Wine Company is Taking on Anheuser-Busch (Watch)

by In Local Marketing 0
0
Shares
|
82
2
Print This Article
3
Email this Article

0
Shares
82
2
3
Email this Article Print This Article

For years, Anheuser-Busch has been the exclusive alcohol advertiser for the Super Bowl. But that’s about to change — sort of.

With the big game just over a week away, wine company Yellow Tail has devised a plan to have its own ads air during the Super Bowl. Since it can’t purchase national ad space, the company simply bought individual spots in local markets around the country.

This ended up actually being more expensive than purchasing one national spot, according to the company. But it should ensure that most Super Bowl viewers will see the ads.

An Innovative Advertising Strategy Can Pay Off

In addition to getting its ads in front of a lot of potential consumers on Super Bowl Sunday, Yellow Tail could also potentially realize another benefit from this plan. Since Anheuser-Busch has made it so there aren’t any other alcohol brands advertising during the big game, that also means less game day competition for the wine company.

Yellow Tail had to piece together its own innovative advertising strategy to reach its target audience . But that’s something that businesses of all sizes have to do from time to time. And the result is access to a market most competing brands previously have been unable to reach.

Wine Photo via Shutterstock

More in: Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!