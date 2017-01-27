This Wine Company is Taking on Anheuser-Busch (Watch)

For years, Anheuser-Busch has been the exclusive alcohol advertiser for the Super Bowl. But that’s about to change — sort of.

With the big game just over a week away, wine company Yellow Tail has devised a plan to have its own ads air during the Super Bowl. Since it can’t purchase national ad space, the company simply bought individual spots in local markets around the country.

This ended up actually being more expensive than purchasing one national spot, according to the company. But it should ensure that most Super Bowl viewers will see the ads.

An Innovative Advertising Strategy Can Pay Off

In addition to getting its ads in front of a lot of potential consumers on Super Bowl Sunday, Yellow Tail could also potentially realize another benefit from this plan. Since Anheuser-Busch has made it so there aren’t any other alcohol brands advertising during the big game, that also means less game day competition for the wine company.

Yellow Tail had to piece together its own innovative advertising strategy to reach its target audience . But that’s something that businesses of all sizes have to do from time to time. And the result is access to a market most competing brands previously have been unable to reach.