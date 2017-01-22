Small Business Trends
January 22, 2017

Meet Instantprint’s New Startup Hub for Small Businesses

Need Small Business Advice? Visit the New Instantprint Startup Hub

If you’re thinking about starting a small business, a company specializing in printing services for businesses of all sizes may have one solution. InstantPrint recently launched Instantprint’s Startup Hub for startup businesses.  The hub offers articles for small businesses like  Startup Market Research: Everything You Need To Know, Start Up Success Stories and How to Write a Business Plan.

Instantprint Startup Hub

Besides the usual business advice, the site provides a wide range of resources for new businesses including free guides and downloadable templates.

“Helping small and micro businesses grow their business is at the heart of everything we do. Marketing materials and promotional print make up the core of our business, however, we wanted to offer support in all areas of running a business,” Instantprint’s co-founder James Kinsella explains in a release about the new feature. “Startups.instantprint.co.uk is a great platform for new businesses looking for advice whatever stage of the business journey they’re at.”

Once a startup itself and now one of UK’s fastest growing businesses, Instantprint has drawn upon its own experiences and is now using its hub to share the lessons that the company has acquired over its growth.

Now a part of Bluetree Group, the company provides round-the-clock printing of flyers, stationary, posters, business cards, posters and leaflets for businesses of all sizes.

The company also collates and dispenses information about business influencers from around the world.

Besides launching the startup hub for small businesses, Instantprint also works extensively with small business owners, and was responsible for sponsorship of the 2015 inaugural Inspirational Business Awards.

Image: Instantprint

Antony Maina

Antony Maina Antony Maina is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. His beat includes social media, general business reporting and exploring how people relate to technology. With a background in freelance writing, he is a contributor to other tech websites and can be found at Word4Bloggers.

