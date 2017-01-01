Small Business Trends
January 2, 2017

Technology Is More Likely to Take Jobs From Women Than Men (Watch)

by In Employment 0
0
Shares
|
118
26
24
Print This Article
17
Email this Article

0
Shares
118
26
24
17
Email this Article Print This Article

Tech innovations can be great for businesses. But they also have some downsides.

For one, technology has the ability to make certain jobs obsolete, making it harder for actual humans to find work in some fields. But while that technology also has the ability to create new jobs in different types of fields, it’s not exactly an even trade.

Men Favored When Jobs Eliminated by Technology

In STEM fields in particular, it seems that women are more likely to lose jobs to technology. The World Economic Forum estimates that women will only gain one job for every 20 lost to technology. And men will gain one job for every four lost to technology. This disparity is due in part to the already large gender gap in STEM fields, as well as the types of jobs that women and men are likely to hold within those fields.

Technology can provide a ton of new opportunities to businesses and individuals alike. So halting innovation out of fairness to workers isn’t likely to happen. But studies have also shown that gender equality in the workplace is good for the economy. And if the economy is in good shape, it’s better for business.

Women Engineers Photo via Shutterstock

More in: Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Latest Trending Business News


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!