Technology Is More Likely to Take Jobs From Women Than Men (Watch)

Tech innovations can be great for businesses. But they also have some downsides.

For one, technology has the ability to make certain jobs obsolete, making it harder for actual humans to find work in some fields. But while that technology also has the ability to create new jobs in different types of fields, it’s not exactly an even trade.

Men Favored When Jobs Eliminated by Technology

In STEM fields in particular, it seems that women are more likely to lose jobs to technology. The World Economic Forum estimates that women will only gain one job for every 20 lost to technology. And men will gain one job for every four lost to technology. This disparity is due in part to the already large gender gap in STEM fields, as well as the types of jobs that women and men are likely to hold within those fields.

Technology can provide a ton of new opportunities to businesses and individuals alike. So halting innovation out of fairness to workers isn’t likely to happen. But studies have also shown that gender equality in the workplace is good for the economy. And if the economy is in good shape, it’s better for business.