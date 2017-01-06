15 Killer Landing Page Builders

Even though technically a landing page is any web page that a visitor can ‘land on’, it is a page uniquely designed for a call to action or CTA. This of course will vary depending on what your goal is when someone visits the landing page. And if it succeeds in guiding them to your intended conversion goal, then your landing page has done its job.

As a standalone part of your website, creating a good landing page is essential whether you want to monetize your site or not, if your goal is to convert your users.

Creating the right landing page will require the right tool, so here are some landing page creating applications you can use to make that possible.

Landing Page Builders

Leadpages

With more than 350 templates to choose from, including hundreds of mobile-responsive options, Leadpages is sure to have a landing page that resonates with your business model.

The drag and drop customization makes it easy for you to get up and going with your custom design and their analytic tools allow you to track the effectiveness of your conversions.

Pricing structures are well discounted when paid annually. On a monthly basis the Standard plan is $25/month, Pro is $49/month and the Advanced for teams and agencies is $199/month.

Unbounce

The ultimate goal of a landing page is to keep your visitors from bouncing off of it and Unbounce does just that.

A free trial run will allow you to explore their Unbounce builder before committing any further. The templates in the Unbounce library are fully customizable making it hassle-free to maintain your brands image. The integrating functionalities within Unbounce tie in well with WordPress, CRM’s and marketing platforms.

Unbounce is considered mid-to-high in terms of pricing but the feature rich set is well-suited for a more hands-on management to your landing page.

The base level for new businesses starts $49/month with the top enterprise level starting at $499/month.

OptimizePress

OptimizePress is ideal for budget conscious websites looking to avoid monthly payment commitments.

Keep in mind that OptimizePress is designed to work exclusively with WordPress, but if you are building a site on that platform it may be a great choice for you. The membership site features are quite extensive making it an interesting option for those creating sites with paid subscriptions.

At the time of this writing, OptimizePress packages are currently deeply discounted with a range of $97 to $297. Remember it’s a one-time fee with the only recurring charge being an option to renew yearly support.

IncomePress

Free is the keyword with IncomePress. The barebones lead page generator will get your squeeze page set up in record time. The simple interface contains fields for images, video and a standard Aweber form for visitors to leave their email address.

Ucraft

Another free option to create landing pages is Ucraft. The site offers templates in a range of categories including Business, Personal, Health, Wedding, Design, Portfolio and App. Once you chose a template your landing page should be up running in minutes.

For those able to dive in and do some building Ucraft offers an $8 per month plan with more features.

GetResponse

With a built-in image editor that has 1,000+ free images, GetResponse allows you to customize your landing page and make it your own.

The templates available are 100% responsive making them a great choice in the current mobile first environment. Drag and drop editors, email editors and flexible publishing options make GetResponse a user-friendly option. They even offer subdomains for those that have ventured into their web address.

Prices are part of more comprehensive packages that include email management, auto responders and webinar platforms.

The base package is $15/month with a top enterprise option of $799/month.

Instapage

Touted as the most powerful landing page generator, Instapage has an impressive list of more than 250,000 customers.

Their model is a four-step process that gets your landing page up and running. Their specialties are centered on conversion-ready and lead generation templates. Aside from their 100+ options, templates can be customized as well as imported to integrate with their analytics and testing tools.

The basic plan is $29/month when paid annually and includes unlimited pages, visitors and domains.

Pagewiz

Your custom-landing page within minutes – as stated by Pagewiz. The professional landing page design tool makes the process as easy as possible.

Once your landing page is up, the Pagewiz system allows you to monitor real-time statistics from site visitors and manage multiple email recipients to keep them engaged. Pagewiz landing pages employ unique widgets that enrich the user experience – thus increasing the odds of conversion.

A 30-day free trial with no credit card required is a great starting point. From there the basic package starts at $29/month with the top end pro package at $199/month.

ClickFunnels

Sales funnels are a key component in client conversion and the main point of landing pages.

ClickFunnels specializes in getting visitors into the funnel and coming out on the other end as your client. The website includes an array of statistics on the best way to make conversions happen. Their system allows you to test each landing page and funnel to decipher the most effective one for your particular model.

Industry specific sales funnel options allow you to create targeted campaigns and measure their progress.

Lander

Lander has a mission to create a landing page that helps convert your visitors into paying customers and that’s exactly what you want.

Their features are built and managed with the sole-purpose of conversion. From the design standpoint, the easy to use editor allows you to change templates and colors, while the A/B Testing Tool allows you to geek out on all the analytics.

The integrated embedding tools include a Facebook page tab and Google Maps coordinator, tying in with the social media platforms where most of your visitors are likely to come from.

A 14-day free trial welcomes you into the Basic $16/month plan with options to upgrade to enterprise levels.

Landingi

Landingi’s strongpoint is customer service and training with live online trainings and webinars that keep you abreast on the latest in landing pages and increasing conversions.

Landingi also helps you design custom landing pages if you are not able to find one that fits your style amongst the 100+ template library. Features include an easy-to-use landing editor, forms that collect visitor data and an inbox style data tool that collects and manages your leads.

Pricing ranges from $19/month to $499/month depending on leads generated and they also have a free version.

OptinSkin

OptinSkin keeps it simple with only 18 templates to choose from. If you are able to dabble with HTML and CSS you can forward them you’re code base and they’ll work with you to realize your custom design.

OptinSkin consults with their users by building on their current strengths. Their system allows you to embed the landing page into your 10 most popular posts creating a cycle of visitor retention and eventual conversion. Continuous split-testing options allow you to evolve your design for maximum results.

Confidence in their approach is proven by their 60-day money back guarantee. If you are satisfied and decided to continue they have two price categories: single site at $67 and multi-site at $97.

Leadsius

Leadsius offers in house hosting and automatic lead tracking systems that manage your incoming traffic. They also have and SEO tool bar that maximizes your landing pages potential to rank higher on search engines.

The free version will have badges on your marketing but will have all features and capabilities. The $45/month premium package includes unlimited user accounts and badge free marketing.

Launchrock

Launchrock is created for sites that are under construction. A well-designed “Coming Soon” page can help you acquire a waiting list of customers.

So far more than 800,000 registered startups have used Launchrock to advise visitors of their grand openings. With a new startup joining Launchrock every 2.9 minutes the next one could be yours.

These temp pages are still feature-rich with fully responsive designs and forms that capture visitors and even pre-sale commerce. So don’t feel like you’re not ready to launch. Get your free Launchrock page up before you lose any potential customers.

Hello Bar

Hello Bar is a landing page supplement. A thin bar that runs across the top of any page that serves two purposes: you can display an important message to your visitors as well as capture their contact information.

The Hello Bar can be used as a standalone tool on any page throughout your website or it can be used within your landing page as an additional touch point to further engage your visitors.

Adding a Hello Bar is free and easy. The homepage itself has a Hello Bar style field that asks for your domain name and gets you setup. Don’t underestimate the power of this small call-to-action.

Landing pages are all Pro’s with virtually no Con’s. Just about every website will benefit from having one. Whether or not you are selling a product, visitor engagement and retention is key to grow your online presence.