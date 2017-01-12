Wearables Not Dead: Lenovo Means Business With New Glass Device

Unless a device can be adopted for real world use cases, what’s the point? Arguably, Google Glass had this problem. But Lenovo (HKG:0992) has taken the innovative wearable idea and decided to find a new customer or use case for its New Glass C200.

No matter which side of the fence you stand regarding Google Glass, you should appreciate the technology and potential applications of the device. However it didn’t quite translate to the world at large because everyone was trying to find something to do with it without reaching a consensus.

Lenovo is going directly after a business use so workers can access information quickly and connect with others working remotely. This approach not only allows the C200 to find its niche, but it will give Lenovo massive amounts of data in real world use cases for future developments in other applications, including for consumers.

The C200 is a monocular smart AR (Augmented Reality) glass that requires the performance and LTE connection of a smartphone to provide relevant information for the user. The unit is made up of the glass and pocket unit delivering eight hours of batter life for commercial use.

The company has three different systems called: Kepler, to provide a remote video command system supporting multiple devices; Martin, an AI recognition assistant application running on smart devices, perceiving scenes via computer vision; and Titan, a platform application for AR content builders and space viewers.

Running on Linux, the glass can identify real-life objects and display relevant information for a technician out in the field if he or she runs into a problem while repairing something . If the price is not too high, small business workers such as computer repair workers, electricians, plumbers and many others can use the C200 to identify problems, send the right part and be more efficient overall.

Availability is not until June, and Lenovo has not yet set the price for the New Glass C200.