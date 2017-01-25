LinkedIn Gets New Look on Desktop — and Bots to Fine Tune Your Feed

LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD) last week unveiled its largest desktop redesign since the professional social network’s inception in 2002.

The new desktop design was reportedly built from the ground up with the social network’s new mobile app in mind. The streamlined look is supposed to provide a LinkedIn experience that’s more intuitive, faster and creates more value for users.

See more highlights of the new LinkedIn desktop design below:

“Our goal is to ensure you can seamlessly access the most relevant professional conversations, content and opportunities whether you’re on our mobile app or on our desktop experience,” said Chris Pruett, LinkedIn’s director of engineering, in a post announcing the redesign on LinkedIn’s official blog.

The new desktop design, which will reportedly be rolling out to all members globally over the coming weeks, brings some key enhancements including:

Streamlined navigation: There are now seven core areas on the bar navigation — Home (Your Feed), Messaging, Jobs, Notifications, Me, My Network, and Search.

You can now message a connection to break the ice in any conversation, and connect to your next opportunity wherever you are on LinkedIn.

You now have one universal search box to easily find people, jobs, companies, groups and schools.

You now have one universal search box to easily find people, jobs, companies, groups and schools. Fine tuned Feed: A combination of algorithms (bots) and human editors will now work together to fine tune your Feed and surface the most relevant content from people and publishers you care most about.