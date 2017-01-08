Top 10 LinkedIn Errors You Can Easily Avoid (Video)

LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD) is the social media site to be on whether you’re selling B2B, raising funds for your startup, or looking for your next job.

And, while it may take a bit of time to learn how to use all of LinkedIn and it’s many tools, it’s easy to set up a basic profile so you can start networking with others in your industry.

However, as with any social media site, there are some “don’ts” you should be aware of so you can avoid making a bad impression — don’ts like the 10 LinkedIn errors in the video above.

Avoid These 10 LinkedIn Errors

The errors in the video above break down into a few broad categories:

Presentation — If you want to get to know other business people, you need to let them get to know you. To help that process along the way, complete as much of your profile as possible and, while you do so, avoid the temptation to include inaccurate information to make yourself look better. Finally, upload a photo of yourself. Nothing helps people relate more than being “face-to-face”. Relationships — Social media is all about authentic relationships and LinkedIn is no different. If you “jump the gun” and try to act before a relationship is established, you’re likely going to fail. This applies to trying to sell too soon as well as asking for recommendations from connections who barely know you yet. Build relationships with your connections by learning more about them so you can personalize your messages. They’ll appreciate the time you put in to discovering who they are and will return the favor. Help them learn more about you by posting updates regularly. Professionalism — Now that people have a positive impression of you, keep it that way by acting appropriately at all times. Post regularly, but not so often that they start ignoring your messages. Avoid sending unsolicited promotional messages, especially until you’ve built the relationship. Lastly, when you participate in LinkedIn’s groups, add value and take part in the conversation. Make it about them and not only about you.

LinkedIn can provide a lot of value to both your and your business, but only if you use it responsibly. Do so by avoiding the LinkedIn errors covered in the video above.

Make sure to also check out the full list of 15 LinkedIn mistakes you can easily avoid.