Periscope Introduces Live 360 Video

Both Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Periscope are taking live video broadcasting to another level by introducing 360-degrees live video streams. You can now watch 360-degree live video on both platforms, but only select partners can currently broadcast 360-degree videos.

How can you distinguish 360-degree video from the other broadcasts? Well, all 360-degree live videos are marked with a special “Live 360” badge.

How Does Live 360 Video on Periscope Work?

It’s quite easy really. Identify a 360-degree video and start watching. Change your point of view by moving your device around or by tapping and swiping around the screen.

In their announcement post, the Periscope team said: “Live 360 video isn’t just about taking you to places you’ve never been; it’s about connecting you with people and letting you experience something new with them. With these videos, the broadcaster anchors the experience so you can be present with them from whatever environment they’re sharing from. When they smile, you’ll smile, and when they laugh, maybe you’ll laugh too.”

Periscope isn’t the first platform to introduce support for live 360-degree videos. Facebook introduced its own Live 360 feature in December while YouTube added support for 360-degree live videos in April, 2016.

Though the new feature is still under testing, Periscope says that it will be rolling out the feature more broadly in the coming weeks.

While all users wait for the feature’s wider release, small business owners should consider whether using 360-degree video will enhance their customers’ experiences. Already, even without the Live 360 videos, you can still use Periscope to market your products and improve customer experiences.

Some ways the new service could be used by small businesses might include live video tours of your offices, retail establishment or tourist attractions. Real estate agents might use it to create more exciting house tours and virtual house or building terms.

Interested in Periscope Live 360? Join the Waitlist.