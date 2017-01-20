Setting the Right Tone in Business

The idea for this cartoon is pretty simple. Put a bunch of really negative comments on the board and have the presenter sort of soft-pedal it.

Simple, but nice.

The trick was how far to go with the negativity.

There’s only so much space there and you want to get it across quickly and plainly, so I had to throw out a few options:

Arrggh!!

Are you talking’ to me?!

Oh yeah?! Well YOU try it!

Them’s fightin’ words!

It’s Cathy. It’s always Cathy.

Burn it! BURN IT ALL!!!

OK, those are fun, but I think in the end the cartoon turned out fine as is.