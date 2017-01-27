Has Your Business Figured Out the Next Big Thing?

Every so often, especially in tech, there comes an idea or set of ideas that everyone promises will totally revolutionize, well, everything. Sometimes they’re right (blogs, social media, smartphones) and sometimes they’re not (QR codes, Google Glass, etc.).

But usually when something new and notable comes along, people often jump first and ask “What is this?” later. And I understand the instinct. I wish I’d have utilized Facebook more early on instead of having to pay for that reach now.

It’s tempting. I get it.

Anyway, I was perusing a new service one day that everyone told me you totally had to do or you’d be left in the dust because it’s completely disruptive and, hey, what’s that over there? Can I do that? Where do I sign up?

And this cartoon came to me.