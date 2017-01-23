50 One Page Website Templates for Your Business

One Page, sometimes referred to as Single Page web design, is an interesting way to have your business details in one place. This type of website is particularly useful for highlighting a specific product or service. You could therefore use a One Page template to inform your viewers immediately of your offering without having them go to other pages on your website. Without further ado, let’s have a look at some of the best One Page website templates for business.

Oxygen

This is an incredible and responsive One Page HTML5 Template. Oxygen best for agency portfolio, small businesses and app and software services. Use its many features to create a stunning website.

Boxify

This is a free and stylish one page HTML5/CSS3 template that comes with carefully crafted and enhanced effects. You could easily use Boxify for a couple of purposes, including company portfolio.

Agency

This is a free HTML5 one Page template. The template features a carefully selected color palette and it is perfect for anyone seeking to showcase their design studio portfolio.

Leroy

This is a responsive one page HTML template that is based on the Bootstrap Framework. Use Leroy template to build your events, catering services or restaurant website. You could as well modify to fit other purposes.

Alpha

While Alpha means A, in this case Alpha is a free, responsive and multipurpose one page HTML5 template. Built on the Bootstrap framework, this template is perfect for creative portfolios and small businesses.

GEEK

GEEK is a realy good choice for if you want to put up a personal portfolio. It is built on the Twitter Bootstrap 3.3.1 framework.

Multi

This is another free and responsive one page template. The HTML5 template is best suited for small businesses, portfolios or any other professional use.

Halcyon Days

This template features smooth effects and a pixel-perfect design. You can Halcyon Days HTML5/CSS3 template for your online portfolio or as a start-up website.

Elegance

This is a stylish parallax HTML template that comes fitted with many special features with jquery plugins. Elegance is fully responsive and optimized to work with mobile screens.

Corporal

This is a free, clean and responsive one page template with a business theme. Corporal is built with Twitter Bootstrap 3.2.x, FontAwesome 4.x with all working components like Ajax based Portfolio Gallery, Contact Form and much more.

Walk & Ride

This is a clean, modern template with balanced typography and pixel-perfect design. The template is specifically fitting if you are looking to promote a mobile app. You can, however, also use it for any other purpose.

WOO

This is a clean and modern one page template that’s great for showcasing apps or digital goods. Woo works extremely well with all major browsers and mobile devices.

Flat

This responsive one page template features a modern, flat design and html5 css3. Flat is a good template for small businesses.

Xeon

Powered by Twitter Bootstrap 3.0, Xeon is a highly-responsive one page template. It is perfect for use by small businesses.

Sprint

Sprint is a one page, responsive bootstrap that uses a professional HTML5 CSS3 layout. Black, white and green colors are used in perfect combination. You can use this template for any purpose.

Mamba

Mostly suitable for businesses that need to showcase their projects, Mamba is a free and responsive html template made with bootstrap framework. The template features a built-in portfolio option.

Amoeba

Built with Bootstrap 3, Amoeba is a modern flat style, one page template with a lot of premium features.

Smoothy

Looking for some nice scrolling effect? Smoothy might just be what you need. This one-page template is based on Bootstrap framework and is compatible with all mobile devices.

Flex

Flex is a fast and fluid HTML5 template that is perfect for a variety of uses. The website gallery images show up on a responsive lightbox and you will also love its simple fading image slider.

Aqual

Built with technologies such as HTML5 and CSS3, Aqual is a flat and responsive template. Small-businesses, corporates and agencies can all use this template.

Karma

This is a free one-page web template that’s built off HTML5. Karma websites are mobile devices friendly. Non-profits and small businesses can all use this template.

SkyTouch

As the name suggests, SkyTouch is an awesome blue themed one page template that’s built on Bootstrap, HTML5 & CSS3. The template works well with both PCs and mobile devices. It is a good template for web agencies, digital studios, corporate, business as well as for personal portfolio.

Green

This is a responsive HTML template that adopts to different screen sizes, including mobile devices. Use Green template to promote your work or business.

Brushed

Brushed is a free one page HTML template that is based on Twitter’s Bootstrap framework. This template is optimized for retina displays (MacBook Pro Retina, iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch). Best suited for use by creatives, digital agencies and studios. It is built with the HTML5 and CSS3 latest technologies.

Essentia

Essentia is a free and responsive single page template that’s based on Twitter’s Bootstrap template that we all love. Its incredible theme will help you transform your website into a unique business tool.

Kreative

This is a responsive html5/CSS3 one page template. Kreative features a simple and clean design that’s suitable for businesses, companies and portfolio websites.

Scroll

Would you like to create an Apple-like one page scroller website? Well, Scroll will give you all those features.

STORM

This HTML5 retina enabled one page template is fully responsive and suitable for use by all types of businesses. The template is built on Bootstrap 3 framework with HTML5 / CSS3.

Blink

This is a modern and elegant HTML template. With a bold feel and a versatile design, Blink is perfect for use by freelancers, photographers, digital studios and web agencies.

Crexis

This is a fully responsive template that is powered by Twitter’s Bootstrap 3.3 framework. Crexis features a clean and professional design that makes it alluring to small businesses, creative studios, corporates and agencies.

Mountcool

This is a perfect one page parallax HTML5 template that is suitable for production promotion thanks to its separate blog section. Web designers, photographers, event promoters, freelancers and agencies can all use Mountcool.

Wunderkind

This is a stunning multi-purpose template that features free Google fonts, over 1,000 icons to choose from, beautiful menu styles and more. This template is extremely easy to customize.

Elise

This is a one-page AJAX powered HTML template that is best suited for businesses of all kinds, agencies and creatives. Elise features YouTube video header options, sticky headers, Google fonts, blog layout and is SEO ready, too.

RockoX

RockoX is a one-page template with multiple dark and light layouts as well as lots of CSS and JQuery animations that makes it perfect for creative agencies and web studios.

TRINITY

Featuring AJAX media portfolio, full screen video, Google Web fonts, easy to edit layout, 7 home page variants and Unlimited Content Carousels & Sliders with Touch Support, TRINITY fits a variety of businesses.

Flair

This is a responsive and professional retina ready HTML5 one page template that’s based on Twitter’s Bootstrap 3. Flair comes with loads of features, including 10 home page styles, counters and charts, parallax sections, CSS3 animations and more!

This One

Apart from its interesting choice of name, This One is a fully responsive parallax website template that’s built on Bootstrap v3.1.1 Framework. The template also features AJAX based 5 Portfolio Pages and Slider Revolution Responsive jQuery Plugin. Lots of businesses can benefit from this template.

Xone

This is a clean, modern and responsive one page template. Xone comes loaded with a number of features, including Google fonts, Google Maps, Revolution Slider, sortable portfolio, parallax background image and more.

SAGA

With 15 unique home variants, Twitter integration, unlimited colors (powered by LESS), animated elements with smooth CSS3 effects and live Flickr BG images, SAGA is surely crafted to impress.

Patti

This is a modern and elegant single page HTML template. Patti’s versatile design makes it suitable for photographers, freelancers, digital studios and web agencies.

MEGA

This is a responsive HTML5 template that is based on Bootstrap3.0.3 Front End Framework. MEGA features Google fonts, full screen slider, easy to edit content patterns, Ulkit animation, among other features.

PixelWay

This is a simple, single page HTML template that is built on Bootstrap 3 framework. This template can be used by individuals, companies, businesses and even creative agencies that are looking for a clean one-page template.

Flato

This is a modern HTML template that based on a fully responsive grid. Creative agencies freelancers and photographers can all use this template.

Cashemir

Use this template to showcase your top-notch portfolios. Cashemir is best for video producers, illustrators, photographers and designers that need an attractive, easy and effective way to share their work.

Wisten

Powered with Twitter’s Bootstrap 3.0 Framework, Wisten is 100 percent responsive. It is best suited for freelancers, creative agencies, digital studios and photographers.

NewVision

This parallax template is designed to be fully responsive on any screen size. NewVision looks great on desktops, smartphones and tablets.

Rise

Tailored for creative professionals or agencies, Rise is a beautiful multipurpose one page template.

Solido

This is a responsive HTML5 retina-enabled template that is suitable for business or creative use. Solido is designed to give your business an air or confidence.

MultiFacet

Want to showcase your work in a professional manner? MultiFacet is a good choice. Use it as a portfolio, for business or as a personal page. The template is built with W3C valid HTML5 and CSS3 technologies.

Power Studio

Power Studio is a retina ready template that is also fully responsive and offers easy customization, browser compatibility and great design.