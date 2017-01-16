50 B2B Businesses You Can Start Online

Just as there are B2B business opportunities on main street and in big urban areas, similar opportunities exist that are mainly online. The internet offers so many different opportunities for entrepreneurs that you can build a B2B business entirely on the web. And there are no shortage of options out there either. Here are 50 different B2B businesses you can start online.

Online B2B Business Ideas

Virtual Call Center

Businesses that handle a large call volume can often use the help of a call center. And you can start one that works mainly online.

Virtual Assistant

You can provide a variety of different services for businesses and work completely online as a virtual assistant.

Ecommerce Order Fulfillment

To help ecommerce businesses fill and ship their orders, you can start your own fulfillment service and communicate with business clients online.

Ecommerce Consultant

You can also help ecommerce businesses just by offering consulting services where you look over their sites and provide tips or suggestions for improvements.

Virtual Accountant

For financially savvy entrepreneurs, you can start your own accounting business and offer services to business clients virtually.

Payroll Service

Or you can get even more specific and start your own payroll platform for businesses with paid employees.

Tax Service

Many businesses can also use help with tax preparation. So you could start an online business that caters specifically to that need.

Web Designer

If you’ve got an eye for design, you could start your own web design business and put together sites specifically for businesses.

Logo Designer

You could also specialize in designing logos and other basic branding elements for business clients.

Niche Graphic Designer

Or you could focus on basic graphic design for a specific industry or niche.

Social Media Manager

For social media savvy entrepreneurs, you can start your own business by offering to manage social accounts for other businesses.

Social Media Consultant

Or you could take on a lesser role and simply offer consulting services for businesses looking to step up their social media efforts.

Social Media Influencer

There’s also another way to leverage social media to build a business. You can build up your own social media account, and even if you target messaging to consumers, you could offer promotional opportunities for brands on your accounts.

Business Coach

More generally, you could offer business advice and coaching services to other businesses online.

Business Plan Writer

Or you could simply offer to write business plans for clients who reach out to you online.

Business Blogger

If you’re more of the writing type, you could use your expertise to start a business blog and monetize through ads, affiliate links or products.

Marketing Consultant

For those with marketing expertise, you can offer consulting services specifically related to online marketing.

Press Release Service

You could also show off your writing skills and help business clients get press coverage by starting your own online press release service.

Copywriter

Copywriters can specialize in a variety of different types of content. So you can start your own online business where you specialize in writing anything from online ads to product descriptions.

Freelance Blogger

You could also offer your writing services to other businesses looking to produce quality blog content as a freelancer.

Ghost Blogger

Or you could offer your services as a ghost blogger, where you provide copy that is published under another name.

Editor

In another capacity, you could provide editing services to other bloggers or businesses that produce online copy.

Proofreader

Or you could get even more specific and simply offer proofreading services to other entrepreneurs like authors or bloggers.

Online Course Creator

Online courses are another great way to earn revenue online. You can set up your own online classes that are specifically aimed at business clients.

App Designer

For entrepreneurs who are especially tech savvy, you could start a business where you develop apps for business clients.

Mobile Consultant

You could also provide consulting services to businesses looking to leverage mobile technology in their marketing or overall strategies.

Online Event Promoter

If you’re interested in building an events business, you could start one where you mainly promote events on social media and other online platforms.

Social Media Recruiter

Recruiting isn’t normally just an online business. But with social media platforms like LinkedIn and even Twitter, you can build a recruiting business that operates mainly online.

Online Research Service

Or you could provide research services to businesses looking to enter new markets or release new products.

Online Advertising Consultant

You could also help businesses looking to take advantage of all the online advertising options out there by offering consulting services in that area.

Online Advertising Designer

Or you could provide actual design services for those businesses looking to take advantage in online ads.

IT Consultant

For tech savvy entrepreneurs, you could help other businesses with their tech issues by providing virtual IT support or consulting services.

Software Developer

In addition, you could develop software programs to sell to businesses or even work on custom projects for specific business clients.

Financial Consultant

Financially savvy entrepreneurs, you could provide consulting services for businesses looking to organize their expenses and investments.

SEO Service

Businesses that operate online could also often use some help with search engine optimization. So you could provide a service that helps them get their website and various other online entities found online.

Online Fundraiser

Or you could work with businesses, non-profits and other organizations as a fundraiser that works to raise money through various online platforms.

Niche Business Site

If you want to build a website specifically for business customers, you could choose a specific niche and make money through a membership program or even ads or affiliate links.

Online Sales

For skilled salespeople, you could offer your services to business clients and work to increase their sales online.

Lead Generation Service

Or you could get more specific and offer services to businesses looking for online leads to increase their sales.

Eco-Consultant

Since environmental issues are impacting businesses in many different industries, you could offer your expertise to business clients as an eco-consultant.

Stock Photographer

If you want to build a photography business that caters to other businesses, you could take stock photos and sell them online to businesses looking to add great visuals to their websites and other content.

Video Marketing

Or you could focus more on creating video content for businesses that want to leverage YouTube and similar online platforms.

Video Editor

You could even get more specific and just offer editing services for businesses that want to use video marketing and can actually shoot their own footage.

Custom Illustrator

For artistic entrepreneurs, you could offer your talents to businesses online as a custom illustrator offering hand-drawn logos or similar visuals.

Business Lender

You could also help other businesses succeed by offering some startup capital as an online business vendor.

Crowdfunding Platform

Or since crowdfunding is becoming an increasingly popular fundraising method, you could start your own crowdfunding platform to help businesses get the startup capital they need.

Domain Reseller

Pretty much every business needs its own website, which means they need a domain. You could purchase various domains and then sell them directly to businesses online.

Ebook Author

If you’re interested in writing a book aimed at business readers, you could turn your content into an ebook and then sell it on various online platforms.

Translation Service

For those entrepreneurs who know more than one language, you could offer translation services to businesses that need documents or other items translated online.

Voice Artist

And if you have a strong or unique voice, you could offer your services to businesses looking for voiceovers or similar voice work. And if you have the right equipment, you can even record it on your own and send it online.

