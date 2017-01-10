20 Tools to Boost Security at Your Small Business While on a Budget

The prevalence of digital technology has made small business owners keenly aware of the security threats they face. However, it is just as important for them to be aware of the physical security threats that threaten their business.

Protecting your place of business, whether it is in your home or a retail space, has become much easier thanks to digital technology.

Retail Security Devices

Here are some retail security devices that will protect your brick and mortar establishment as well as a few solutions for your digital presence.

Surveillance

It wasn’t long ago that grainy CCTV images were the only thing available for security surveillance. Thanks to digital image processing and the Internet those days are long behind us. When it comes to digital surveillance you have many options, and finding the right one for you will greatly depend on the size of your business, how much equipment you want to install, the type of services you expect and of course your budget. Thankfully, the following list contains solutions for almost any budget.

Dropcam

Dropcam is considered one of the easiest entry-level solutions. Businesses looking to get their security systems up and running quickly will appreciate its do-it-yourself plug and play approach.

In addition to its ease of setup, Dropcam includes remote access via WiFi, automatic storage of surveillance footage and impressive HD or non-HD options.

Pricing is another plus for Dropcam. The HD version of the hardware costs $149. Subscription services to archive security footage are charged per camera, costing you between $120 and $360 per year. It should be noted that Dropcam is not weather proof and should be used as a strictly indoor solution.

Homeboy

This attractive palm sized camera from Homeboy can be mounted anywhere due to its wire-free and worry-free installation.

Don’t be put off by its name; this easy to use and deploy security system can easily become a strong surveillance system to protect your business.

The camera mounts via strong magnets and its pivoting system allows it to point in any direction. The low maintenance Homeboy is powered by a rechargeable battery that lasts approximately three months with typical usage.

The accompanying App with customized alerts makes this security camera a favorite for those prioritizing mobility. Pricing comes in at $149 and includes a free service plan. The Premium Plan, which extends the 12-hour video timeline to 30-days, costs $4.99 per month and is further discounted at a yearly rate of $49.99.

Linksys

Businesses seeking a more robust surveillance system will appreciate the Linksys system created specifically for the small business market.

The high-tech camera is housed within a weather and vandal-proof exterior. Features include night vision along with live and remote monitoring with storage of up to 8 terabytes.

Pricing of the cameras start at $449.99 with upper tier models topping out at $799.99.

Unifore

This ultra-sleek 1080p smart WiFi camera is Unifore’s D1000G.

Considered a do-it-yourself alarm system, the Unifore is perfect for small business owners that want the highest quality surveillance within an easy to install and use model.

The adjustable camera is packed with tech including motion, sound and even temperature detection. Notifications are sent to you via push notifications and snapshots are emailed to you at real-time intervals.

YooSee

For businesses with existing WiFi cameras YooSee provides a free accompanying app that turns any camera into a smart surveillance system

The YooSee apps delivers HD Video directly to your smartphone by seamlessly connecting to your hardware and is as simple as setting up a WiFi.

Multiple recording models provide flexible solutions, scheduled alarms and customized detection modes. Data from any detections are sent to you in real time via push notifications.

Axis

Axis Security System specializes in intelligent networking for businesses. Their Axis companion system prioritizes mobile video delivery by integrating network attached storage recording to IP cameras.

The entire system can be configured in minutes for businesses that need two or more cameras. The micro SD card capabilities deliver a convenient method to record and store surveillance footage.

Pricing depends on configuration and smaller systems won’t require the companion switches needed for multi-piece units.

Smart-Lock Systems

The dead bolt locks that we are accustomed to for securing our entrances have been modernized by the Internet of Things (IoT).

Connected smart lock systems have the ability to open and close according to your schedule as well as wirelessly from your App or computer.

The findings on our list give you a variety of options and custom features to supplement the standard door locks at your place of business.

Sesame

The magic command “Open Sesame” comes to life with this aptly named smart lock system.

Candy House, a startup developed by former Stanford University students, has successfully raised close to a million dollars via their Kickstarter campaign.

The minimalist design of the Sesame smart lock carries over into ease of use. You are able to install this lock without any tools thanks to its “five patented design” system.

Sesame is on the lower price tier at $99 for its base model and is sure to attract residential as well commercial customers looking for their first smart lock.

Kwikset Kevo

A pioneer in the smart lock industry Kwiksets Kevo offers a handsfree unlocking system via Bluetooth and touch sensitive technologies.



Kevo’s ability to send “ekeys” to employees and business partners is sure to come in handy for business owners. Gone are the days where forgetting or misplacing a key resulted in late-openings.

Priced from $99 to $159 Kwikset offers a great cost to value ratio for your smart lock needs.

LockState

LockState develops a range of products with smart technology including: commercial doors, cameras, safes and their version of smart locks.

The WiFi enabled RemoteLock allows you to delete and issue new codes on demand directly from your computer or phone: conveniences you will undoubtedly appreciate in the course of running your business.

Their range of WiFi RemoteLocks start at $249 for the base model and go all the way up to $999 for cloud-intensive solutions.

Lockitron

The Lockitron Bolt comes with everything you need to implement its easy to install Bluetooth enabled solution – even the screw driver.

Low Energy technology powers the Lockitron allowing the four AA batteries to power the unit for up to six months.

Along with the free Bolt App the $99 Lockitron is a viable solution for businesses on a budget wanting smart lock technology.

Westinghouse RTS Z-Wave

The Westinghouse power lock utilizes biometric technology allowing business owners to use fingerprint recognition to grant access.

The RTS Z-Wave is universally compatible with automated networks for pairing other smart devices and communicating access data such as entry and exit times. The Westinghouse can also be operated remotely for entries that aren’t registered in the up to 1,000 users biometric library.

Made from high-quality materials with backlit displays this smart-secure lock is ideal for business with areas that have restricted access.

Equipment Securing Technologies

As business tools and equipment continue to make the shift into the smart and connected categories it’s becoming imperative to protect them from possible attacks.

Fortunately there are technologies that protect your tools, from standard tech equipment like business phone lines and computers to more complex systems such as machinery and security networks.

CUJO

CUJO provides a protective shield across multi-platform devices. Businesses are able to deploy CUJO as a gatekeeper to all of their standard IT equipment as well as IoT related systems.

Cyber threats and malware that prey on equipment are stopped by CUJO’s rules based protection and behavior learning detection systems. Classified as a smart firewall, CUJO keeps smartphones, laptops and all other devices secure from hacks and web threats.

CUJO’s Smart Device comes at a cost of $99 with the Lifetime Security service costing an additional $150.

Samsung Smart Things Hub

Where CUJO is considered a smart firewall, Samsung’s Hub is the smart router.

Part of the Samsung SmartThings line, the Hub, currently at version 2.0 connects all smart devices and Internet of Things equipment into one operation that can be monitored remotely. With the ability to deliver streaming video, the constant monitoring of your equipment will be at your fingertips via your smartphone.

The hub itself is $99 and if you require the data to be recorded and stored you will have a $4.99 per month fee.

Lookout Mobile

With a mobile first approach to security, Lookout Mobile offers real-time push notification data concerning your sensitive data.

The Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security delivers protection from App, Network and devise-based risks.

Threats are triggered by abnormal events and contained to prevent their upstream entrance into your network. Triggers can initiate actions from data deletion to using your devices camera to take pictures of the perpetrators and their actions.

The personal packages are $3 a month and businesses receive a custom quote based on their needs.

Verizon Single Security Suite

The multi-device security tool offered to Verizon customers is an efficient way to manage the security of all your devices. Whether you use IOS or Android mobile or Mac or PC computing Verizon’s Internet Security Suite Multi-Device program integrates them all into one application managed via a single dashboard.

Designed for both consumers and small businesses the Verizon Suite streamlines your equipment’s security. The partnership with McAfee allows for automatic updates.

A $6.99 per month fee secures all your devices with high-data, 50 or 150 GB, bundled packages available at $11.99 per month.

Password Management Tools

Organizing and tracking usernames and passwords can quickly spiral out of control in a small business environment. With the average user having six entry points, it’s tempting to use the same passwords for several sites, which would be a hackers dream.

Thankfully you can delegate the management of your passwords to these easy to use tools, with some of the best options being free – there’s no excuse not to use them.

Dashlane

One of the most popular password management systems in the industry, Dashlane is the self-proclaimed best password manager in the world. The user-friendly interface organizes passwords as well as other sensitive data such as account numbers and addresses.

Although, Dashlane has a premium option for $39.99 per year, it’s quite well known for its free version.

Meldium

Ideal for small businesses Meldium’s password management tool integrates multiple users in one easy to manage application. Management of separate organizations is combined into components allowing the creating of groups. Incoming and outgoing employees are easily added or transferred.

Staff leads are able to log in and see all members of each specific group as well assign specific access depending on needs.

Pricing structure ranges from $29 per month for the basic, $79 for the premium and $199 for the top-tier professional.

Secured Collaboration Tools

Online collaboration tools have proven to be efficient tools that bring teams together to achieve common goals. Initial entrants in this industry were more focused on productivity while security took second place in terms of priority.

Many teams learned the hard way that their projects were exposed to competition as well as information pirates. The second generation of collaboration systems places a priority on security while maintaining ease of use and productivity for their participants.

WitKit

WitKit employs a proprietary system to encrypt data that’s being shared on its platform.

Group members are assigned their WitKit password and organized into a system based on project and hierarchy. Security is intertwined with group sharing, file storage and social media features that allow instant messaging amongst community members.

Vehicle Fleet Management

A secure fleet management tool is mandatory for businesses that utilize one or more vehicles during their operation.

Aside from the general theft of standard vehicles, businesses are forced to consider the collateral damage caused by their missing, stolen or damaged automobiles.

LyfeLens

LyfeLens takes the concept of smart surveillance cameras into the vehicle industry. Their cameras allow users to monitor various components of vehicle management.

Physical surveillance of the vehicle is made easy via the onboard camera that pans the interior and exterior of the vehicle.

The user interface also allows you to manage and monitor mechanical components of the vehicle through various trigger events including: excessive speeding, collisions and of course vandalism.

The Bluetooth and WiFi enabled LyfeLens costs $249.

Fleet VIP

A great option for smaller businesses Fleet VIP has a free-version that covers up to two vehicles with the same robust features used by the bigger companies.

Securing your investment of vehicles means monitoring all aspects of their operation and Fleet VIP organizes it vital categories. Tracking alerts, vehicle mileage and preventative maintenance are some of the specifications at your disposal.

Pricing is made up of one-time payments based on vehicle counts.

Small Business security tools make it easier than ever to secure all aspects of your business. With these smart systems in place you are able to focus on your core agenda while leaving the security to high-tech solutions.