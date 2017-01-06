Small Business Trends
January 6, 2017

Airbnb’s Paris Problem Shows a Common Issue for Disruptive Startups (Watch)

by In Economy 1
For as much success as Airbnb has had, the home sharing startup has also faced its fair share of obstacles. And those obstacles are not going away anytime soon.

Now, city officials in Paris are blaming the company for declining populations in some of the city’s neighborhoods. One official even called it “a catastrophe.”

And they might have a point. Since Paris is one of the top destinations for Airbnb, many residents have taken to renting out their homes or apartments for most of the year and then purchasing other residences elsewhere.

Airbnb likely isn’t the only factor responsible for the drop in population. But even the perception could lead to more regulations for the company and its users. For example, the city could increase taxes on second homes in the city, which would make it more costly for people who want to rent those spaces using Airbnb or a similar service.

Be Ready for The Side Effects of Business Disruption

Obstacles like this are likely to be fairly common for disruptive startups like Airbnb. Since it’s completely changing how some people live and work, it can have some ancillary effects that weren’t exactly expected. But it’s important that that any disruptive business, large or small, be able to navigate the side effects of business disruption and come up with solutions as the need arises.

Paris Photo via Shutterstock

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

One Reaction

  1. Robert Brady
    January 6, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    This trend occurs because people learn how much their home is worth as a rental property. If their homes are worth enough as a rental to enable them to purchase a home elsewhere to live in (which is what I understand the complaint here is) then why not? They still pay taxes on the property and most likely the rental tenants spend more in the city than the resident would, thus injecting money into the local economy.

