45 Percent of Online Entrepreneurs Don’t Know What SEO Means? (Infographic)

The importance of search engine optimization (SEO) to boost online business cannot be stressed enough. But according to one source, a large percentage of small businesses still don’t know what SEO even means.

According to a new study by Weebly, a DIY website building company, about 45 percent of small businesses aren’t sure what SEO means. Almost all (98 percent) of them, however, think getting found on Google is important.

Small Businesses Are Making Email Marketing Mistakes

What’s also alarming is the common email marketing mistakes businesses seem to be making in large numbers.

For example, 87 percent of businesses understand personal accounts are less professional. Despite this, 79 percent still send emails from their own personal accounts.

Small Businesses Are Worried

Not surprisingly, small businesses are worried.

The report has found changes in the economy are the biggest source of that worry. It’s followed by concerns over growing their business and keeping up with technology.

What’s more, 33 percent of small businesses participating in the study think finding 10 new customers is harder than solving a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded.

For the study, Weebly commissioned Wakefield Research to conduct an online survey of 500 online entrepreneurs who started their business within the past two years.

San Francisco-based Weebly was founded in 2007. See more data pulled from the study in the infographic below.