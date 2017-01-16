What is a Landing Page and How Can I Use One for My Business?

Engaging customers is tricky business. But a well-designed landing page can make your life easier. It can significantly increase conversions for your pay-per-click (PPC) and email marketing campaigns.

But what exactly is a landing page and how can you use it in your business?

What is a Landing Page?

In plain terms, a landing page is where a website visitor “lands” on. The visitor could be directed to it from a social media link, online ad or newsletter.

A landing page is meant to limit the visitor’s options by presenting specific information. By doing so, it aims to optimize conversion. Most marketers use landing pages for sales announcements, contests and product launches.

If done well, a landing page can generate leads and give you more bang for your buck.

How Can Small Businesses Use Landing Pages Effectively?

Be Specific

Put yourself in your customer’s shoes and picture this. You see an interesting restaurant ad about lip-smacking seafood from Korea. But when you click on it, you are taken to a page that talks about seafood, in general.

How would you feel? Will you stay on the page for long?

Presumably not, and who can blame you? When users don’t get exactly what they are looking for, they tend to lose interest. That’s why, it’s very important to not beat around the bush and be specific.

Include a Clear Call to Action

So let’s assume you create a specific landing page that provides the exact information to the visitor.

What next? What do you want the visitor to do now?

Go back to the goal that you set for the landing page. For example, if you created the landing page to announce a special offer on Korean seafood dishes at your restaurant, add a call-to-action that explicitly mentions that.

Keep it Simple

Don’t make your customer scroll down the page too much for all the information you want to provide. Reduce text and strike the visual balance to keep your customers intrigued.

You may also add some bullets to capture your key messages. Remember a clutter-free layout draws more attention and serves your overall purpose.

Tools to Create Your Own Landing Pages

There are two ways to create landing pages: you hire a web design company or you simply do it yourself. Luckily, the second option is easier than you can imagine.

Here are some tools worth exploring.

LeadPages is user-friendly for beginners and marketers who want to save time. It also has some cool templates to explore.

Unbounce is a bit more sophisticated option. It has several options in a drag and drop format.

Instapage is great for those who can’t spend too much time on creating landing pages. It takes about ten minutes to get one done.

PageWiz is yet another option for beginners. It features in-depth analytics and A/B testing.