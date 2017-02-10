10 Ways to Wake Up a Tired Digital Marketing Approach

Chances are, your business uses some kind of content marketing already. But there’s also a pretty good chance that other businesses in your niche use content marketing as well. So in order for your content to be effective, it needs to stand out in some way.

You can learn a lot about creating standout content and upgrading your other marketing efforts from members of our small business communities. Some of their top tips are included below.

Create Remarkable Content

Content can be a great way for you to show potential customers the value you can offer to them. But your competitors are likely to create content of their own as well. So you need to find a way to make yours stand out. This Be a Better Blogger post by Charles Bordet offers some tips for creating remarkable content.

Always Think About Conversion

You can write and create the greatest content in the world. But if you don’t keep conversions in mind when doing so, then it could all be for naught. Learn more about getting more clients and referrals through blogging in this Conversion Minded post by Sandra Clayton. You can also see commentary from members of the BizSugar community here.

Keep Millennial Customers in Mind

Millennials can be tricky targets for businesses looking to grow their base of customers. But if you can learn to attract this generation, you may be able to take your business to the next level. Lisa Andersen elaborates in her post on the Planday blog.

Find Your Audience on Social Media

Social media isn’t just a tool that can help you promote your business and communicate with customers. It can also be a powerful research tool. In this WANEntrepreneur post, Joan Herbert explains how businesses can use social media to research and find their ideal audiences.

Create Your Own Holiday

Holidays can be great tools for marketers. But it’s not just major ones like Christmas, Halloween and Valentine’s Day. Lesser known holidays like Free Comic Book Day can also provide a lot of value to businesses, as Rick Verbanas details in his post on the Your Guerrilla Marketer blog.

Make Data Sexy

Whether it deals with your content marketing or other areas of your business, access to quality data can make a big difference for your small business. But it’s not always the most exciting. Learn more about making data sexy from John Jantsch of Duct Tape Marketing. Then check out BizSugar for more input on the post.

Create a Lead Generating Email Campaign

If you use email to communicate with customers, you can also use it as a way to generate new leads. In a SUCCESS Agency Blog post, Mary Blackiston goes over 11 steps you can take to create lead generating email campaigns.

Improve Conversions for Your PPC Campaigns

When using PPC campaigns to grow your business, it’s important to keep conversion rates in mind, since clicks alone aren’t likely to help your business as much as you’d like. You can read more about improving conversions for PPC campaigns in this Basic Blog Tips post by Shakir Hassan.

Stay Organized and Avoid Overwhelm

Between marketing and running every other aspect of your small business, it can bet a bit overwhelming. To stay organized and avoid overwhelm, check out the tips in a post by Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media. Then see what BizSugar members have to say here.

Find Your Best Content Opportunities

Content marketing isn’t just about creating great content. You also need to identify the best opportunities that will work for your business. In Marketing Land, Casie Gillette explains how you can find your best content opportunities using keyword SWOT analysis.

