Affilitizer Claims to Connect Publishers with Relevant Monetization

Affiliate programs provide many people with an income, and if you find the right company and product, it can be lucrative. The developers at Affilitizer want to make the process of finding a company with an affiliate program as easy as scrolling through the search results on Google.

So the question is, is it really that easy?

Small Business Trends installed the extension on Chrome and tried it, and here is what happened.

We first searched for “baby elephant figurines,” figuring (no pun intended) it would be hard to find businesses with affiliate programs that sold them. And this is a screen shot of the result:

Where ever you see the Affilitizer triangle is where there is additional information about the company.

So we clicked on the one for Hobby Lobby:

And were sent to an affiliate page.

It Was Easy to Find Affiliate Marketing Programs

The answer is yes, it is that easy to find an affiliate program to join with Affilitizer, and it is so intuitive and seamless it seems like it is part of Google.

According to the company that created Affilitizer, this app was designed to give bloggers, publishers, webmasters, and influencers an easier way to monetize their content. Let’s face it, monetizing your site, especially when you are starting out, can be very difficult, and affiliates are one way of earning income from your audience.

With Affilitizer, you will have access to more than 61 affiliate networks and 65,000+ affiliate programs with tracking links for Amazon and eBay with just a single click. And the search is made automatically, so you won’t have to spend hours look through the tens of thousands affiliate programs. This includes the private networks and small programs that might not get the same attention as their large counterparts.

No matter which brand or item you search for, Affilitizer finds where they are available as part of an affiliate program and is able to share them at the same time as when Google lists the search result.