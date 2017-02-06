50 Brain Food Snacks That Don’t Taste Like Tree Bark

In an effort to improve productivity, some small business owners are turning to smart drugs, substances that can improve certain brain functions like memory and the ability to learn. But for entrepreneurs that don’t want to go quite that extreme, there is a simpler solution.

There are plenty of healthy snack items you can keep around the office to improve certain brain functions and enhance productivity. And you don’t have to sacrifice taste either. Here are 50 different brain food snacks you might actually enjoy eating at work.

Brain Food Snacks That Actually Taste Good

Mixed Berries

Berries are some of the best brain foods out there. Buy some fresh varieties like blueberries, raspberries and strawberries to keep in the office fridge for a quick boost.

Frozen Blueberries

If you want a snack that lasts longer and is easier to just grab a quick bite at the last minute, you can also freeze blueberries and eat a handful of them right out of the freezer when you need a boost.

Dried Berries

You can also buy dried berries like cranberries that don’t need to be refrigerated so you can keep a bag of them right at your desk or office space.

Avocado Toast

Avocado is another great brain boosting food. You can slice or mash up half an avocado and spread it on some toast with pepper or other spices for extra flavor.

Guacamole

Guacamole is another great way to get your daily intake of all the great nutrients in avocado.

Whole Grain Chips

With your avocado or other dips, pick out some chips or crackers that include whole grains, which can be another brain boosting snack.

Chips and Salsa

In fact, you can enjoy whole grain tortilla chips with tomato salsa, since tomato contains antioxidants that can contribute to stronger brain activity.

Whole Grain Cereal

Cereal is another great way to add some whole grains to your diet.

Clementines

Vitamin C has been shown to increase mental agility and protect against certain degenerative brain conditions. So citrus fruits like clementines can be a great way to increase your intake of this crucial vitamin.

Bananas

Bananas are high in potassium, another vitamin that can improve brain function. So keep some bananas around the office that you can enjoy even on the go.

Banana Ice Cream

For a more interesting way to get your daily dose of potassium, you can cut up bananas, freeze them and then mix them in a food processor to get a snack that’s similar to ice cream.

Blueberry Oatmeal

If you want to mix fruit into your diet in other ways, you can mix some fresh or dried blueberries into your morning oatmeal.

Blueberry Granola Bars

You can also make or purchase granola bars that include blueberries and other brain boosting ingredients as well.

Berry Parfait

Berries and yogurt can both contribute to improved cognition. So a berry parfait that includes both ingredients can really provide a great boost during the workday.

Greek Yogurt

You can also opt for plain or flavored greek yogurt, which includes potassium and other essential nutrients for your brain and body.

Apples and Peanut Butter

Apples and peanut butter both include their own brain boosting ingredients. So you can chop up an apple and dip it in peanut butter for a double dose of brain food.

Peanut Butter Toast

If you don’t have any apples on hand, you can also simply spread peanut butter over whole grain toast.

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain lots of Omega 3 fatty acids, which are known for improving mental health and supporting healthy brain development.

Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds also contain some of the same key nutrients as pumpkin seeds. And you can often buy them ready made to keep right at your desk.

Trail Mix

Trail mix that contains nuts, dark chocolate, seeds and other healthy food can give you a variety of different nutrients to improve brain function and development.

Kale Chips

Leafy greens like kale also include lots of different nutrients like Vitamin C. But if you don’t want to simply chomp on raw kale throughout the day, you can opt for baked kale chips, which add a bit more flavor and make it easier to eat.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet potatoes contain Vitamin C and some key antioxidants that can improve brain function. And you can even enjoy them in fry form.

Chopped Carrots

Fresh veggies like carrots also include Vitamin C and other key nutrients. So you can keep some in the office fridge with your dip or spice of choice.

Cherry Tomatoes

Tomatoes are another great brain food. And you can enjoy them easily by purchasing bite-sized cherry tomatoes.

Roasted Red Peppers

For a more involved office snack, you can roast red peppers and dip them in ranch or hummus or even add them to other dishes.

Ants on a Log

If veggies alone aren’t really your snack of choice, you can add other elements to give them more flavor. Celery covered in peanut butter and raisins is a popular snack that includes multiple different brain foods all rolled into one.

Broccoli and Hummus

Hummus includes chickpeas and other ingredients that have key nutrients for brain development. So it can be a great dip choice for fresh veggies like broccoli.

Beet Chips

The natural nitrates in beets can increase blood flow to the brain. But if you don’t want to bring plain old beets into the office, you can purchase beet chips to give you those same ingredients in a form that’s easier to eat.

Mixed Nuts

Nuts like almonds and walnuts can also be great brain food, due to their high amounts of Omega 3 fatty acids.

Peanuts

Peanuts aren’t technically nuts, but rather legumes. But they still include plenty of healthy ingredients like niacin that can keep the brain healthy.

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds also include healthy fats that can contribute to brain development. And you can buy or make pudding with chia seeds so that it’s easy to eat at your desk.

Almond Muffins

To increase your intake of almonds, you can also use them as an ingredient in muffins or other baked goods.

Rosemary Popcorn

Rosemary has been considered to improve memory function for centuries. You can add it to a variety of different foods. But for an easy snack you can enjoy at your desk, sprinke some over popcorn for a quick midday boost.

Quinoa Chips

Quinoa includes lots of iron and other essential ingredients that can improve blood flow to the brain. For an easy way to get your daily dose of quinoa, you can purchase chips made with the ingredient.

Quinoa Pudding

You can also make your own pudding out of quinoa, milk, sugar and other ingredients.

Turkey Jerky

Turkey includes key amino acids that can improve your memory and retention. For an easy way to get your daily intake of turkey at the office, you can buy some turkey jerky.

Turkey Wrap

You can also make or buy small wraps that include turkey and other healthy ingredients.

Chicken Wrap

Similarly, you can include chicken in wraps, since it also contains ingredients known for improving memory function.

Tuna Roll

Tuna and other fish include some of the most powerful brain-boosting ingredients around, including Omega 3 fatty acids. But if you don’t want to fill the office kitchen with the smell of salmon, you can instead purchase a small tuna roll that you can eat quickly at your desk or on your lunch break.

Brown Rice

Brown rice includes a wide range of essential antioxidants and other healthy nutrients. You can enjoy some brown ride on its own for a quick snack, or include it as a side dish with other foods.

Turmeric Rice

Turmeric is a spice that can improve mental health. And you can include it on a variety of different foods for added flavor, including rice and vegetables.

Coconut Chips

Coconut and coconut oil are made almost fully of healthy fats that can improve brain function and even protect against Alzheimer’s disease. And coconut chips give you an easy way to enjoy this brain food at the office.

Walnut Fudge

Dark chocolate also includes healthy antioxidants. So when you mix it with walnuts in fudge, it can give you a great way to enjoy multiple brain foods at once.

Chocolate Coconut Bars

Likewise, you can enjoy dark chocolate and coconut in cookies and even candy bars, as long as they contain real dark chocolate and coconut.

Dark Hot Chocolate

Hot beverages tend to be popular around the office. So the next time you reach for a hot chocolate, make it with dark chocolate to get your daily dose of those healthy antioxidants.

Coconut Milk Coffee

In moderation, coffee can also give your brain a boost during the workday. And you can even mix in some coconut oil for added flavor and brain power.

Green Tea

Green tea also contains antioxidants that contribute to brain and overall health.

Turmeric Tea

You can also drink tea that includes turmeric and other brain boosting spices.

Berry Smoothies

For a cold beverage during the workday, you can make your own smoothies out of berries, yogurt and other brain boosting ingredients.

Green Smoothies

You can also include leafy vegetables like kale and spinach in basically any type of smoothie. Or you can even buy these smoothies ready made from your local smoothie bar.