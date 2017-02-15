What Are They Saying About Your Business Online? Brand24 Tells You More

Usefulness Functionality Price Summary Brand24 will help you track your brand mentions and keywords online.

Brand24 is a simple and reliable social monitoring application used by businesses and companies of all sizes to identify, engage and analyze online conversations about their products, brands and competitors, from across the web in real time.

A Look at Brand24

Internet Monitoring

Brand24 constantly monitors the internet, displaying results as soon as they appear. This consequently enables you to take immediate and direct action on your business or brand’s reputation. It takes only a few minutes to register on the platform as all you need to enter is your business’s email address and password.

Press the plus sign next to “Projects” on the upper left-hand side of the screen to set up a project that will monitor one of four different social data types, including a competitor, sales leads, brand or a specific hashtag.

Enter both required and excluded keywords so as to refine your data. Compared to Synthesio, Talkwalker or Crimson Hexagon, where keywords are unlimited, Brand24’s keyword limitations are quite noticeable.

To complete your monitoring setup, check off the sources that you would like to monitor. This could be social media websites, forums, news or blogs. The platform also offers a photo checkbox for sites such as Pinterest and Instagram and a video option for networks such as Periscope and YouTube. You can also easily exclude the social media authors that you don’t want included in your results.

The dashboard also contains a helpful menu with a video walkthrough, fan page, customer success stories and FAQs. Their data also goes as far back as a month before the project was set up, but the application only vouches for data collected from the time the project was created onwards.

Brand24 offers an “online mentions” feature, which shows mentions across blogs, forums, social media platforms and more. It also generates alerts when mentions occur.

The platform also tracks sudden changes in business discussion volumes so you can easily capitalize on the positive publicity and also spot issues as they arise.

Slack Integration

One of the biggest new features added to the platform is Slack — an online collaboration platform. The feature allows you to quickly and easily access your mentions from a Slack channel of your choice. This definitely makes teamwork easier and more effective as you can assign tasks, make group decisions and discuss mentions in an environment your team is familiar with.

Pricing

The platform has a free 14-days trial version and upon expiration you can then choose to pay $49 per month for the Personal Plus Plan, $99 per month for the Professional Premium Plan or $399 for the Professional Max Plan. The company also says that they can provide customized plans based on your needs.

Conclusion

Brand24 is really easy to use and the company also has an e-consultant that is available to help you in case you get stuck.

The platform is definitely a worthwhile option for small or medium sized businesses that seek real-time social analysis.