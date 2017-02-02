Small Business Trends
February 2, 2017

Green is About to Become the New Gold – Here’s Why (Watch)

by In Green Business 0
0
Shares
|
94
3
Print This Article
5
Email this Article

0
Shares
94
3
5
Email this Article Print This Article

Gold, silver and bronze are actually going green in 2020. That’s right — at the next Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the winners’ medals should be made entirely of recycled materials.

Organizers are currently working to collect old cell phones and other tech devices in the hope that they can collect enough metal to make all of the gold, silver and bronze medals for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This isn’t a brand new concept. About 30 percent of the silver and bronze medals from the Rio games were made from recycled materials as well. And this new green initiative shouldn’t have much of an impact on the value of the medals either, as gold medals haven’t actually been made of solid gold since about 1912.

Since they’re accepting donations of unused tech, it could actually save them money on materials. And viewers around the world are also likely to appreciate the eco-friendly nature of this new initiative.

The Business Benefits of Going Green

It’s probably unlikely that your business will find any reason to make Olympic medals in the near future. But the Olympics are still a brand. And thus, going green can offer a number of different benefits for the organizers of the event.

Olympic Rings – Turin Photo via Shutterstock

More in: Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!