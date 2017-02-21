Small Business Trends
February 21, 2017

Olive Oil Shortage Could Force Businesses to Develop Creative Solutions (Watch)

by In Retail Trends 0
0
Shares
|
66
Print This Article
3
Email this Article

0
Shares
66
3
Email this Article Print This Article

Olive oil prices are rising around the world. The three countries that produce the bulk of the world’s olive oil, Spain, Greece and Italy, have recently been hit with droughts, floods, bugs and bacteria. That means that the olives used to create the product are in short supply, while the demand for olive oil continues to rise.

This issue hasn’t affected prices for olive oil buyers in the states just yet. But in other countries like the U.K., prices are already rising.

Of course, those who do a lot of cooking at home might have to worry about future changes, since prices for olive oil are expected to continue rising due to the aforementioned factors along with increasing demand in China. But this issue could impact certain businesses as well.

Restaurants, for instance, are likely to use a lot of olive oil. Food retailers, producers that use olive oil as an ingredient in their food and more could all feel the effects of the shortage.

Managing Commodity Price Risk

But running a business is all about adapting to difficult situations. There’s nothing that most entrepreneurs can really do to stop droughts or flooding from happening halfway around the world. But when those things do happen, you may need to manage your commodity price risk by finding substitute products, consider using less of a certain ingredient or even develop a way to make your own version of a particular product.

Olive Oil Photo via Shutterstock

More in: Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!