February 10, 2017

Taking Qualifications to Ridiculous Extremes

Crimes of Passion Business Cartoon

I’m the first to admit that I’m not a terrific artist. I never took an art class, I’ve never done any life drawing, and goodness knows I’ve never studied anatomy. (Eww!) So I get nervous when I have to draw the human form not conveniently covered with easy-to-draw clothing.

It took me a good while to figure out how to draw this well-muscled guy but still have him look like he fit with the rest of the cartoon cast. It looks simple — a few lines for abs and pecs, slightly larger arms — but it took a fair amount of research and trial and error. (You would not believe the number of romance novel covers I looked at!)

Anyway, I showed it to my wife later and she said “hubba hubba!” before laughing at the caption. So I think I got it.

Happy (Early) Valentine’s Day!

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

