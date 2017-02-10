Taking Qualifications to Ridiculous Extremes

I’m the first to admit that I’m not a terrific artist. I never took an art class, I’ve never done any life drawing, and goodness knows I’ve never studied anatomy. (Eww!) So I get nervous when I have to draw the human form not conveniently covered with easy-to-draw clothing.

It took me a good while to figure out how to draw this well-muscled guy but still have him look like he fit with the rest of the cartoon cast. It looks simple — a few lines for abs and pecs, slightly larger arms — but it took a fair amount of research and trial and error. (You would not believe the number of romance novel covers I looked at!)

Anyway, I showed it to my wife later and she said “hubba hubba!” before laughing at the caption. So I think I got it.

Happy (Early) Valentine’s Day!