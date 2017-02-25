10 Important Business Tips You Shouldn’t Overlook

When running a small business, it can be easy to overlook some things. Little things like social media profiles, customer insights and even your own happiness can make a big difference, even though they might not always be your main focus. Gain some valuable tips and insights by following the advice below from members of our small business community.

Avoid These Overused Buzzwords on Your Social Media Profiles

When creating your social media profiles, it’s important that you accurately describe yourself and your business. But there are some overused buzzwords that can make your profile fade into the background, like the ones listed in this Prepare 1 post by Blair Evan Ball.

Boost Conversions With the Right Customer Insights

Having insights about your customers can be incredibly helpful when it comes to increasing your sales and conversions. But you need the right insights in order to make those positive changes. This Kissmetrics post by Shayla Price includes some insights about finding the right customer data.

Access the Ultimate Productivity Hack — Happiness

You can’t hope to get much done in your business if you’re constantly stressed and unhappy. That’s why this Fundera Ledger post by Eric Goldschein suggests that the ultimate productivity hack may just be happiness. BizSugar members also discuss the post here.

Repurpose Your Content Like a Champion

Once you create content, you don’t have to let it just disappear into the archives after a week or so. You can actually repurpose it later to get even more of a benefit. This Search Engine Journal post by Danny Goodwin outlines how you can repurpose your old content.

Create Effective Calls to Action

Creating great content and marketing materials is a great start for gaining customers. But if you don’t have effective calls to action, your marketing isn’t likely to be as effective as possible. In this MyBlogU post, Ann Smarty discusses some methods you can use for creating effective calls to action.

Show Yourself Some Love as a Business Owner

You can’t hope to grow a successful business if you don’t take care of yourself. To show yourself some love and help your business in the process, check out the tips in this CorpNet post by Nellie Akalp.

Write Blog Posts Your Audience Will Love

When blogging for your business, it’s important to always keep your audience in mind. If your audience doesn’t love your posts, then blogging isn’t likely to do your business much good. So this Blogging Wizard post by Elna Cain includes tips for writing posts your audience will love. And you can also see commentary about the post over on BizSugar.

Use These Smart Investment Strategies for Entrepreneurs

If you’re going to invest in your business, you need to make sure that you have a smart strategy for doing so. This GetEntrepreneurial.com post by Ethan Theo outlines some smart investment strategies that entrepreneurs can use to better their businesses.

Create an Invoice That Will Get Paid

The last thing you want as an entrepreneur is to provide a service or fill an order and then just not get paid. For that reason, you need to make sure your invoices are optimized to ensure payment. In this Noobpreneur post, Tara Miller shares some tips for creating invoices that will actually get paid.

Don’t Deter Customers With Incomplete Content

Great content can give your business a boost. But bad or incomplete content can actually have the opposite effect. This Target Marketing post by Heather Fletcher details how incomplete content can turn shoppers away, and what your business can do about it.

