Does Your Business Have a Clear Vision?

I don’t get a lot of email from readers, but my favorite ones are usually of the “I don’t get this” variety. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not trying to intentionally confuse people, but occasionally an idea comes to me that I know will solicit those emails. And it kind of makes me happy knowing that people will be heading to Google to figure out what the heck I’m talking about.

This is one of those.

About diplopia. Wikipedia describes it as “… commonly known as double vision, [and] is the simultaneous perception of two images of a single object that may be displaced horizontally, vertically, diagonally (i.e., both vertically and horizontally), or rotationally in relation to each other.”

So there you go. Now when people email me I can just direct them here.