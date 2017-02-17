Small Business Trends
February 17, 2017

Does Your Business Have a Clear Vision?

by In Humor 0
0
Shares
|
76
13
4
Print This Article
5
Email this Article

0
Shares
76
13
4
5
Email this Article Print This Article

Double Vision Business Cartoon

I don’t get a lot of email from readers, but my favorite ones are usually of the “I don’t get this” variety. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not trying to intentionally confuse people, but occasionally an idea comes to me that I know will solicit those emails. And it kind of makes me happy knowing that people will be heading to Google to figure out what the heck I’m talking about.

This is one of those.

About diplopia. Wikipedia describes it as “… commonly known as double vision, [and] is the simultaneous perception of two images of a single object that may be displaced horizontally, vertically, diagonally (i.e., both vertically and horizontally), or rotationally in relation to each other.”

So there you go. Now when people email me I can just direct them here.

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!