Small Business Trends
February 23, 2017

Think Big Vehicles Can’t Be Eco-Friendly? Think Again (Watch)

by In Green Business 0
0
Shares
|
92
2
Print This Article
6
Email this Article

0
Shares
92
2
6
Email this Article Print This Article

When you think of electric vehicles, you probably think of a compact car or small sedan. But if you really want to see carbon emissions and fuel consumption lowered significantly, you need to think bigger.

More specifically, think of bigger vehicles like semi-trucks, buses and even garbage collection vehicles. While few of these big vehicles currently on the roads are electric models, that could soon change thanks to a few green startups.

Companies Creating Eco-Friendly Trucks

First up is Nikola Motor Company, which is developing a line of 18-wheeler semis with ranges of up to 1,200 miles. The company is also working on building a network of more than 300 hydrogen fuel stations.

Then there’s Wrightspeed, a company that makes garbage trucks cleaner and quieter, while still remaining cost effective. And Proterra is an electric bus company that is bringing its battery powered buses to Seattle, Chicago and Philadelphia in the near future.

All of these startups demonstrate the potential for new and different offerings within the green transportation industry. But they also offer potential solutions for businesses as well. If your business needs to haul goods across the country for example, Nikola’s line of semi-trucks could present an eco-friendly alternative to traditional shipping methods.

Of course, these won’t be perfect options for every business just yet. But the more companies and innovative minds jump into this space, the more options and potential cost savings could make green transportation more appealing to a lot of businesses.

Electric Bus Photo via Shutterstock

More in: Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!