Business Leaders Thrilled Over Trump’s Executive Order to Cut Regulations

President Donald Trump this week signed an Executive Order (EO) directing federal regulators that for every small-business regulation promulgated, two shall be identified for elimination.

Upon signing the order, Trump tweeted on his official account @realDonaldTrump:

The American dream is back. We’re going to create an environment for small business like we haven’t had in many, many decades! pic.twitter.com/ZuJNaN6z8b — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Business Leaders Applaud Trump’s Executive Order to Cut Regulations

Business leaders across the nation applauded Trump’s January 30, 2017 signing of the EO, hailing the move as needed to ease the regulatory burden weighing down America’s small businesses.

National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) President and CEO, Juanita Duggan, in response to Trump’s executive order said:

“The President’s order is a good first step on the long road toward eliminating ball-and-chain regulations so small businesses can create jobs and expand the economy.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also welcomed the president’s order to cut regulations:

“The U.S. Chamber applauds the president for fulfilling the campaign’s promise to take on the regulatory juggernaut that is limiting economic growth, choking small business, and putting people out of work,” said Thomas J. Donohue, Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, in a statement regarding the EO.

The National Small Business Association (NSBA) also applauded Trump’s executive order, noting that the average small-business owner is spending at least $12,000 every year dealing with regulations, according to its recently-released 2017 Small Business Regulations Survey (PDF).

“President Trump’s executive order to rein-in the massive federal regulatory web is very welcome first step,” said NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken in a statement.

In his executive order, Trump also directed the heads of all agencies to ensure that the total incremental cost of all new regulations for fiscal year 2017 shall be no greater than zero.