FedEx Launches Fulfillment Service in Competition with Amazon

FedEx Supply Chain, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), this week launched FedEx Fulfillment, an eCommerce solution that helps small businesses fulfill orders from multiple channels including eCommerce websites and online marketplaces.

What is FedEx Fulfillment Service?

According to the global shipping giant, FedEx Fulfillment is an integrated supply chain service powered by an easy-to-use platform and the FedEx transportation networks.

The service can reportedly help small and medium-sized businesses not only fulfill orders from multiple channels, but also manage inventory for their retail stores.

“FedEx Fulfillment is the latest in a series of offerings designed to help our customers succeed as eCommerce continues to grow,” said Carl Asmus, senior vice president of eCommerce at FedEx Express.

How FedEx Fulfillment Works

FedEx Fulfillment provides warehousing, fulfillment, packaging, transportation and reverse logistics, driven by a platform that integrates selling channels and manages inventory.

Customers using the FedEx Fulfillment platform have complete visibility into their products, giving them an easy way to track items, manage inventory and analyze trends. This data ultimately helps sellers make more informed decisions by better understanding shoppers’ spending behaviors.

“FedEx Fulfillment gives small and medium-sized businesses the potential to achieve profitable and scalable growth,” said Ryan Kelly, senior vice president of FedEx Supply Chain.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) Alternative

The new FedEx service seems to be a direct competitor to the Amazon’s Fulfillment program (FBA). It features what FedEx touts as “one of the industry’s latest same-day fulfillment cut-off times, two-day ground shipping to the majority of the U.S. population, and the capabilities for a hassle-free returns process.”

Small businesses looking for an alternative to FBA, particularly those who don’t sell off Amazon’s main site, can try FedEx Fulfillment instead.

“By teaming up with FedEx Supply Chain and utilizing the world-renowned FedEx networks, customers can focus less on fulfillment and logistics challenges and more on growing their businesses,” added Asmus.