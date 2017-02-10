Small Business Trends
February 10, 2017

Flipboard Launches New Version Calling it First Smart Magazine

by Antony Maina In Technology Trends
The new Flipboard is all about helping people discover great stories curated into "smart magazines" by people who share a passion.

News aggregator app Flipboard has just released a major design update known as “Smart Magazine.”

Beyond offering news from publishers and Twitter feed, which is how Flipboard has been doing its business since its launch in 2010, the platform is now going deeper by allowing you to create topic-specific publications that you can customize by selecting your favorite social feeds and websites.

Smart Magazines

Prior to the update, one had to rely on an overwhelming 34,000 topics and 30 million magazines as the primary way of navigating the platform. Folks reading about topics such as music or photography would all get the same general content. However, the new Smart Magazine allows you to personalize and get information that is more meaningful to your business, work or hobbies.

“The new Flipboard is all about helping people discover great stories curated by people who share a passion, including editors, influencers and fellow enthusiasts,” says Flipboard’s CEO Mike McCue in a press release. “Smart Magazines represent a major breakthrough in how content can be personalized, curated and organized by passion, enabling us to take a new and important step toward our vision of modernizing the magazine experience for a mobile, social world.”

The main interface of the app is now swipeable and each magazine is represented by a nearly full-screen cover photo that keeps on changing as news happens. The news aggregator is also adding social actions to its platform, allowing you to “heart” a story in a similar way that you would like a story in other platforms. This obvious effect is that other readers can now easily point out stories that are worth reading.

Flipboard has been a powerful content curation tool for business and the new update makes it even much more interesting as small businesses can now easily show expertise by creating highly-relevant, topic-based Flipboard magazines.

Image: Flipboard

Antony Maina

Antony Maina Antony Maina is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. His beat includes social media, general business reporting and exploring how people relate to technology. With a background in freelance writing, he is a contributor to other tech websites and can be found at Word4Bloggers.

