Grammarly is the Business Copywriter’s Secret Weapon

Usefulness Functionality Price Summary Grammarly checks text for punctuation, grammar, and style, and features a plagiarism detector as well as a contextual spelling checker.

If you are a business copywriter then you very well know the importance of proofreading your writing before publishing it. While informality of tweeting, texting and emailing has creeped into business communications, good grammar still remains instrumental in conveying ideas with professionalism, clarity and precision.

With proofreading, every little bit of help is welcome. The spell-check and autocorrect tools most word processors have are great, but they can only do so much. Specialized proofreading software such as Grammarly, however, offers many more features that make proofreading easy.

Getting Started with Grammarly, The Free Grammar Checker

Grammarly works much like Google Docs. You will be asked to sign up on your browser.

Once you are logged in, you will be taken to the dashboard where you can open a new document and start writing. You can also copy and paste text from your word document into Grammarly for analysis.

After a few seconds, the software underlines mistakes in a similar way as Word. It also provides a detailed explanation to the mistakes you have made.

In addition to the online text editor, Grammarly also offers a plug-in for Word and a free web browser extension for Chrome, Safari, and Firefox.

Premium Grammarly Features

If you are looking for something much more than simple proofreading then you should try Grammarly’s premium account. This is a paid upgrade that apparently checks for over 250 types of grammatical errors, detects plagiarism and also provides vocabulary enhancement as well as citation suggestions. The premium upgrade also comes with Grammarly for Microsoft office.This allows you to check for spelling and grammar errors without leaving your Outlook email account or Microsoft Word document.

Pricing

Grammarly Premium is available through three different subscription plans, including $29.95 per month, $59.95 for quarterly payments and $139.95 for annual subscription.

Grammarly vs. a Human Proofreader

Can Grammarly replace a human proofreader? The answer is no! Copywriters need to always give their writing a human touch. While Grammarly makes it extremely easy to edit and proofread an article, some of its suggestions, if implemented as is, could distort text and change meaning. Therefore, it is important to strike a balance between the two.

Conclusion

Grammarly makes writing and publishing a breeze by providing useful and accurate corrections that you would otherwise easily miss. While it shouldn’t really dictate your writing style, regular use of the platform can help you improve your writing and proofreading skills.