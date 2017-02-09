Depend on Treadmills for Fitness at the Office? Yijian Future AI System May Help

Let’s be honest for a second. Using treadmills isn’t always the most pleasant exercise experience. Yet many in office work and other business environments depend on these devices to stay fit when other means of exercise are less practical. Sure, they can be effective, but sometimes it seems that most of the work is figuring out the best ways to use them.

How do you know if you’re using the treadmill’s settings in a way that maximizes your workouts?

This is where the Yijian Future AI System comes in. It is the future of treadmills. It has several benefits that can help you accomplish your fitness goals. Moreover, it can even help you set these goals.

The Future Of High-Tech Treadmills

This treadmill technology will be a game changer. It has features that will help health enthusiasts exercise more effectively.

It’s not just a regular treadmill. This futuristic treadmill serves as your own electronic personal trainer. It’s an intuitive device that can help you optimize your workouts.

Magic Carpet Damping System

The Yijian Future AI System contains a feature called “Magic Carpet Damping System.” This is designed to help you avoid potential injuries when you’re exercising.

When you’re exercising outdoors, running on a hard surface can cause pain and injuries. “Magic Carpet Damping System” dampens the impact on your feet when they hit the surface. It can absorb more than 95 percent of the impact to your body. It’s a great way to maintain safety.

Intelligent Remote Control

Another notable feature is the “Magic Wand” remote control. This device monitors your heart rate as you exercise. It allows the machine to control the speed at which it runs according to your heart rate.

It also allows you to more easily adjust the speed of the treadmill. Additionally, you can switch to movies or songs that you like without stopping your workout. You only need to push the buttons on the remote instead of a touchscreen interface.

Face Recognition System

The treadmill features a “Magic Mirror” face recognition system. This is a great feature if multiple people are going to be using it.

When a person steps onto the treadmill, the Magic Mirror will recognize who the person is and then continue the personalized fitness plan he or she has created. This means you don’t have to spend time typing in the settings that you wish to have.

Automated Self-Maintenance

The Yijian Future AI System is also able to perform self-maintenance. Most treadmills should be manually oiled regularly. This ensures that all of the working parts are adequately lubricated. The problem is that many users forget to perform this type of maintenance on their machine, thus they might pay more money to repair or even replace it.

The Yijian Future AI System does this for you. It will know when it needs to be oiled, and it will finish this task on its own. All you need to do is to fill the oil box, and the machine takes care of the rest.

What Does It Do?

What do all of these features mean to you? Well, they mean you will have a much more effective workout routine.

Touch Sense

With its damping technology, the treadmill has the ability to “feel” changes in your running patterns. It will know when you’re running harder, or walking softer. It will automatically adjust its damping effect depending on how you’re using the machine.

It Hears You

Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to tell your treadmill what you want, and then get it? With the Yijian Future AI System, this is possible.

Its speech recognition technology enables you to find and play a movie or song while you’re running. If you don’t feel like using the remote, just tell the machine what movie you want to watch.

Learning And Decision Making

This might seem a bit scary at first, but it’s not. As you use the Yijian Future AI System over time, it will get to know you better. It will record your weight changes, running actions and heart rate each time you use it.

Once it has enough data on your workout patterns, it can make fitness plan decisions based on what it has learned about you. In this way, it can serve as your very own electronic personal trainer. This means you can get the most out of your workouts.

The Future AI System treadmill is a major technological step in health and fitness. This treadmill will literally transform the way people exercise. With this machine, users can enjoy customized workouts that will help them achieve their fitness goals.