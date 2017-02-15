Wordable Moves Content from Google Docs to WordPress -- Simply

Today the workplace can be anywhere, and the workforce is more team-based and collaborative. These changes are driven by digital technology, and Wordable is one application looking to make this ecosystem more efficient.

Wordable is the brain child of Grow and Convert, a company that helps to get ROI from content marketing for businesses, so the creation of this app can be said is a natural evolution.

If you use Google Docs and WordPress to produce content, Wordable will make your world much easier. After you create your document in Docs, a single click will export it to WordPress, with formatting and no extra code.

Google Docs is a great collaboration tool, not only for content creators but for any small business looking to bring everyone together. And WordPress is one of the most popular content creation and publishing platforms in the marketplace, so bringing them together was brilliant.

If you are a content manager, blogger or editor, Wordable should be in your arsenal of tools. Here is how easy it is to use.

Using Wordle to Convert Google Docs to WordPress

Open Google Docs account, then you’ll have two ways to connect Wordable to your WordPress site. You can install a plugin or use your WordPress login information.

After you are connected to your site, you go to the documents tab and scroll through your content in Google Docs to find the one you want to send. You select the document and hit “Export to WordPress”.

When you are in WordPress, click the “Published as Draft Button” and add any images, description or SEO plugin and click publish. That sounds too easy, but that is how easy it was.

If you are a solo blogger there is a free version that lets you export to one WordPress site. But for only $19 per month, you can make unlimited exports to multiple WordPress sites. If you want to try it out, a 24 trial period will let you make unlimited exports.