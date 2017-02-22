You don’t need a ton of startup cash to get a successful business off the ground. There are plenty of home based business ideas that you can grow simply through bootstrapping. If you’re interested in starting your own business at home but don’t want to put a huge investment in up front, read on for a list of 50 home based business ideas you can start with no money.

Home Based Business Ideas You Can Start With No Money

Blogger

You can set up your own blog online for free using a platform like WordPress and then earn an income through ads, sponsored content or product sales.

Freelance Writer

You can also offer your writing services to other blogs or businesses on a freelance basis.

Ebook Author

Or you can write and publish your very own ebook to sell online. Some self publishing platforms require money up front, but others allow you to publish your work for free and then take a portion of the sales.

Affiliate Marketer

Affiliate programs let you earn an income through referring potential customers to specific websites. You can sign up for various affiliate programs and then share links on your blog, website or social media channels.

Social Media Influencer

If you use any social media sites, you can build up your influence over time and then offer your services to brands who are looking for influencers to promote their products or services.

Social Media Manager

You can also build a business by managing social media accounts for other businesses.

YouTube Personality

YouTube allows users to set up accounts for free. And with a computer, phone or other equipment that you probably already own, you can create and share your own video content and then earn a portion of ad shares.

Podcaster

There are also lots of free tools out there for setting up your own podcast online, which can then allow you to earn an income through advertisers.

Collectibles Seller

If you have any collectibles or popular products lying around your house, you can set up an account on eBay and make money through online auctions.

Used Book Seller

You can also sell some of your books on sites like eBay or Amazon and then use that money to fill your stock even more.

Recycled Handmade Seller

Etsy is another ecommerce platform that lets you sign up for free. And if you can get creative with some recyclable materials, you can even make some handmade products to sell without spending any cash.

Custom Illustrator

You can also get creative to offer custom products like illustrations, so you can actually get paid, at least partially, before even creating the finished product.

Errand Service

Though you may need to leave the house to perform some specific tasks, you can offer your services for things like laundry and shopping in exchange for a small fee.

Virtual Assistant

You can also start a B2B business where you handle various tasks for clients online as a virtual assistant.

Business Consultant

If you’re a business savvy entrepreneur already, you can start your own consulting business and simply communicate with you clients via email and Skype.

Life Coach

Likewise, you can offer life coaching services and communicate with your clients mainly online.

Graphic Designer

If you have a good eye for design, you can use some free cloud based tools to create basic graphics for clients.

Web Designer

Or you could offer web design services with the help of some free open source tools.

Tutor

You could also welcome clients to your home where you can tutor them in various subjects.

Personal Trainer

If you’re a fitness savvy entrepreneur, you can welcome clients to your home where you can instruct them in various exercises.

Yoga Instructor

You can also work with more students at once as a yoga or pilates instructor.

Dance Teacher

Or you can teach various dance styles in a home setting as well.

Music Coach

If you’re able to play an instrument or even just knowledgeable about vocals, you can offer your services as a music coach out of your home.

T-Shirt Designer

Sites like CafePress let you sign up for a free account, where you can create and upload your own designs to be printed on t-shirts and other products. And then you can simply earn money as those products sell.

Dog Walker

You can also offer dog walking services to pet owners around your home without having to spend any money out of your own pocket.

Dog Trainer

Or you can offer to train dogs for clients out of your home.

Child Care Provider

If you want to start your own childcare business, you can start a daycare out of your home.

Auto Detailer

You can also offer to wash and detail cars for customers who bring them to your home.

Tax Preparer

Financially minded entrepreneurs, you can use free tools to prepare tax forms for clients.

Bookkeeper

Or you can offer your services to businesses and individuals on a more ongoing basis as a bookkeeper.

Alteration Service Provider

If you’re skilled with a needle and thread, you can have clients send you garments that need altering.

Custom Embroiderer

Likewise, you can offer custom embroidery services to customers who want to personalize their clothing or other items.

Interior Designer

If you have an eye for design, you can offer interior design and planning services without a lot of upfront costs.

Stock Photographer

Most photography businesses require studio equipment or other potential expenses. But with just a camera and access to the internet, you can take photos and offer them for sale on stock photo websites.

Travel Booking Service Provider

You can also use any number of free travel sites to find great deals and help travelers book their trips in exchange for a fee.

Data Entry Provider

If you want to work with business clients, you can also easily offer data entry services without having to purchase any specialized equipment.

Translator

For those who understand more than one language, you can also offer translation services to clients.

Online Researcher

You can also build a business by offering online research services. And all you need is a computer and internet connection.

Ghost Writer

If you want to help authors or business owners that have commitments they can’t get to, you can offer your services as a ghost writer to provide them with content to publish.

Proofreader

Or you can offer simple proofreading services to authors, bloggers, students or others.

Editor

You can even get more in-depth and offer full editing services for writers or businesses.

Resume Writer

If you want to help job seekers succeed, you can offer your services as a resume writer or editor right from your home.

Online Magazine Publisher

With some free cloud based tools to start your own online magazine or newsletter.

Voice Artist

You can also use some free online tools to market yourself to different businesses and clients as a voice artist.

Vacation Rental Person

If you have a spare room in your home, you can use a free service like Airbnb, where you just pay a service fee for each reservation.

Baker

With some basic supplies and ingredients you likely already have at your home, you can sell baked goods online or to local bake shops.

Event Planner

For entrepreneurs who are extremely organized and detail oriented, you can build a business as an event planner who works with clients mainly out of a home office.

Online Event Promoter

You can also use free online tools like Facebook to promote events for clients online.

Scrapbooker

With some basic craft supplies, you can make your own scrapbook layouts to sell online or even create custom pages for clients.

Online Tech Support

For tech savvy entrepreneurs, you can offer tech support services for a small fee to customers who contact you by phone or online.