Whatsapp is on the move again. The platform recently followed Instagram in cloning one of rival Snapchat’s more popular features.

WhatsApp is a social messaging service that was acquired by Facebook for a whopping $19 billion in 2014. As of April 2016, more than a billion people were already using the instant messaging service around the world. And over 70 percent of them use the app to communicate on a daily basis.

In August 2016, Facebook changed its privacy policies to allow businesses to send messages to WhatsApp users, and this, of course, opened up a new marketing platform for small businesses as well. So, how can you tap into this marketing opportunity?

How to Get Started on Whatsapp

Download the App

You first have to download the app. You can search for the app on Google or Apple store or if you would like to use it on your Mac or Windows PC just head to Whatsapp.com and click the Download tab.

Scan the QR Code

Once it has finished installing, the app will open in a separate window. You will then be prompted to use WhatsApp on your phone to scan this QR code.

Open WhatsApp on your phone, go to Chats and then click the three dots on the right-hand side of your screen. Click “WhatsApp Web” and you will be taken to this Window:

Click the + sign on the top right and scan the code on your PC. You will immediately be signed into your WhatsApp account.

However, you can also still access WhatsApp on your PC without downloading the app by going to web.whatsapp.com and follow the same procedure as above.

With a striking resemblance to Snapchat’s Stories feature, WhatsApp’s recent update allows you to post videos, photos and GIF images that are only visible to your contacts for 24 hours.

The recent update coupled with the number of users already on the app provide small businesses with an opportunity to engage with their customers in a fast, efficient and cost effective manner.

You could also use the app for internal team communication, to offer customer support and for marketing and promotion of products.