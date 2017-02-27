Highlights from the FedEx #Smallbizchat About Growing a Small Business Online

What do you focus on most when trying to grow a small business?

When it comes to growing your business online, you can focus on things like content creation or social media promotions. You can also consider seeking extra funding to jumpstart your growth.

But there isn’t just one right answer for every business. That’s why it can help to consider all the different options and converse with other business owners about the different paths that have worked for them.

A recent Twitter chat focused on this topic specifically.

Highlight from the How to Grow an Online Business Discussion

Small business expert Melinda Emerson (@SmallBizLady) and Small Business Trends founder and CEO Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) discussed “How to Grow a Small Business” in a Twitter chat Wednesday, sponsored by FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

You can follow the entire Twitter chat archive by following the #Smallbizchat hashtag. And you can see excerpts from the chat below.

The discussion began with a question about what the first step of growing a small business should be.

Q1 WHAT’S THE FIRST STEP TO GROWING AN ONLINE BUSINESS? #smallbizchat — Melinda Emerson (@SmallBizLady) February 23, 2017

A1 Have a crystal clear idea how you plan to make money. Sounds obvious but too often SMBs don’t clarify their business model #smallbizchat — Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) February 23, 2017

A1: Have a unique value proposition. Something people can’t get elsewhere. Convey that on your site. #smallbizchat — Robert Brady (@robert_brady) February 23, 2017

A1: Identify the demographic characteristics of your customers and base your marketing strategy on that #smallbizchat — Casey Brown (@CaseyBrown555) February 23, 2017

More specifically, chat participants talked about the potential for growing a business through blogging and social media.

Q2 CAN YOU BUILD A BUSINESS BY BLOGGING OR THROUGH SOCIAL MEDIA? #smallbizchat — Melinda Emerson (@SmallBizLady) February 23, 2017

A2 you absolutely can! Another great way to Leverage social media is to connect with influencers to get more exposure #smallbizchat — Ti Roberts (@tiroberts) February 23, 2017

A2: Absolutely! Blogging and social media are great ways to get your word out there. #smallbizchat — Emily Bonds (@embonds970) February 23, 2017

@smallbiztrends I started a blog years ago and it took awhile to learn that I had to treat it as a business. #smallbizchat — Marcie Hill (@Marcie_Hill) February 23, 2017

Content can be another powerful method for growing a business online. So chat participants discussed that concept next.

Q5 WHAT ROLE DOES CONTENT PLAY IN GROWING AN ONLINE BUSINESS? #smallbizchat — Melinda Emerson (@SmallBizLady) February 23, 2017

A5 For me personally, it will play a big role. Tea hobby business linked to content creation: podcast, blog, books. #smallbizchat https://t.co/vycRDsfLOZ — Martin Lindeskog (@Lyceum) February 23, 2017

A5 content is huge because it is your brand/image and understanding your market or goal market determines content shared #smallbizchat — Nick (@nicklehr34) February 23, 2017

A5 You must produce excellent content consistently, like for years. It take 2.5 years to build a brand online #smallbizchat RT SmallBizLady — C Webs Designs (@cwebsdesigns) February 23, 2017

Traffic can be another powerful indicator of growth for online businesses. So entrepreneurs shared some of their secrets during the chat.

Q7 WHAT’S YOUR SECRET TO GROWING ONLINE TRAFFIC? #smallbizchat — Melinda Emerson (@SmallBizLady) February 23, 2017

A7: ENGAGE. People like a business that communicates, not just sends out email blasts and posts at regular intervals! #smallbizchat — Sebastian Faura (@FauraSebastian) February 23, 2017

A7 My secret to online traffic: Quality, quantity and consistency of content output. It all starts with content #smallbizchat — Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) February 23, 2017

A7 I’m also a fan of running contest, doing giveaways, and incorporating some automation where it makes sense #smallbizchat — Ti Roberts (@tiroberts) February 23, 2017

And finally, chat participants went over some tips for growing a business by growing a team.

Q12 HOW DO YOU HIRE YOUR FIRST HELP TO GROW YOUR BUSINESS?

#smallbizchat — Melinda Emerson (@SmallBizLady) February 23, 2017

A12 Hire for simple jobs and start with a trial period. Managing people for the first time is a challenge #smallbizchat https://t.co/0BRtASBsce — Evan Schmitt (@evanschmitt) February 23, 2017

A12: Early in yr small biz – hire freelancers/virtual asst/consutlants & balance skill set, personality fit & price #smallbizchat — Cathy Larkin PR (@CathyWebSavvyPR) February 23, 2017

A12 I would start with contractors for very specific well-defined projects. #smallbizchat — Shawn Hessinger (@Shawn_Hessinger) February 23, 2017