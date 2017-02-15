Join Us for a FedEx Twitter Chat #FedExGrant on How to Grow Your Online Business

If one of your 2017 goals is to grow your small business online, there are tons of different methods you can utilize. There’s content creation. There’s social media. There’s financing and more.

Not every small business is going to thrive using the same methods. But there are a lot of things for entrepreneurs to consider when it comes to creating opportunities for growth.

Small business owners can potentially learn a lot from talking and networking with entrepreneurs and professionals in similar industries.

If you’re interested in talking with other business owners and learning about all the ins and outs of growing a business, you’re in luck. Small Business Trends is hosting a Twitter chat, sponsored by FedEx (NYSE:FDX), that’s all about growing an online business.

Small Business Trends founder and CEO Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) and the Small Biz Lady Melinda Emerson (@SmallBizLady) will moderate the chat on February 22 from 8-9 P.M. EST.

Learn How to Grow an Online Business

The small business experts and chat participants will discuss the following questions, among others:

What’s the first step to growing an online business? When you’re looking to grow an online business, you have to pick somewhere to start. Since there are so many different potential areas where you can focus, it’s important to prioritize. So chat participants will discuss some of the things they do first when looking to grow an online business.

How do you promote an online business today? Promotion is an important aspect of growing an online business, no matter your goals or industry. But there are several different promotional methods you can use online, including blogging, social media, online ads and more. During the chat, participants will go into more detail about some of their top promotional methods and tips.

What role does content play in growing an online business? More specifically, content marketing has become a must for many online businesses. Whether you blog, podcast, create videos or focus on other content formats, offering something of value to online consumers is a must. During the chat, you can learn more about the importance of content along with some of the more specific methods that businesses use to share content for online growth.

More Details

What: Twitter Chat “How to Grow an Online Business”

Who:

Anita Campbell, CEO Small Business Trends (@smallbiztrends)

Melinda Emerson, the Small Biz Lady (@SmallBizLady)

Where: Twitter

Hashtag: #FedExGrant

When: February 22, 2017 8 – 9 P.M. EST